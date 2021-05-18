Hundreds of protests after Bangladesh Arrest Journalist Under Official Secrets Act – Radio Free Asia

Hundreds of reporters demanded the release of a veteran journalist who was formally arrested on Tuesday under the Official Secrets Act, on suspicion of illegally photographing documents related to the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines by the government from China and Russia.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said documents on vaccine deals had non-disclosure clauses, but a lawyer for arrested journalist Rozina Islam accused the ministry of targeting him because of her recent reports that revealed alleged flaws in the system. of public health.

“The [health] Ministry officials raised the issue against Rozina to seek revenge as she wrote several reports on the corruption of ministry officials, “said Ehsanul Haque Somaji, a lawyer for Islam and her employer, Prothom Alo, one of Bangladesh’s most popular newspapers.

“It was a false case and the parts of the laws mentioned in the case were in conflict with each other,” he said, without elaborating.

Islam’s sister, Sabina Yesmin Juli, denied that the journalist took pictures while in the health ministry, where Islam went to meet a senior official and collect a document on Monday. Islami was looking forward to meeting the health secretary in person and visited his personal secretary’s room, said Sabina Yesmin.

“My sister told me that she did not take any pictures and did not take any documents from the office. “Some employees tried to put some papers in her bag in the ministry room,” Sabina Yesmin told reporters.

International media advocacy and human rights groups condemned the arrest, saying the Bangladeshi government was cracking down on journalists who made critical reports about the coronavirus pandemic administration’s treatment and other policies.

Islami was arrested on Monday after a health ministry official filed a complaint against her at the Shahbag police station under the Colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

It was produced in court on Tuesday, where Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim ordered the imprisonment of Islam. Yasim also scheduled a conditional hearing on Islam on Thursday.

“She was trying to steal documents of non-disclosure of agreements with Russia and China that [were] recently signed, ”Health Minister Maleque told reporters in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“We are committed to these countries not to disclose the agreements. The documents were confidential, if they are made public, then they are [China and Russia] may refuse to provide us with vaccines due to breach of promise. “This could cause great damage to the country,” the minister said.

Islam’s sister claimed the journalist was harassed for five hours after being detained at the health ministry on Monday afternoon. Maleque denied that Islam had been harassed or attacked in his ministry.

Journalists with Prothom Alo newspaper form a human chain in front of the daily office to protest the arrest of old colleague Rozina Islam, in Dhaka, May 18, 2021. [BenarNews]

‘Exposed the weaknesses of the ministry’

Meanwhile, journalists across the country staged demonstrations against the arrest of Islam.

In Dhaka, dozens of reporters gathered at the premises of Shahbag Police Station to demand her unconditional release.

Elias Khan, general secretary of the National Press Club, said a delegation of journalists met with Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

“The minister told us he is optimistic about Rozina’s bail at Thursday’s hearing,” Elias told BenarNews.

For the past few months, Islam has been reporting on corruption in the country’s public health sector.

In an April 12 report, for example, she reported that two members of a recruitment committee at the General Directorate of Health Services had complained about candidates allegedly paying officials to be elected to positions.

Last June, she announced that the Minister of Health had been late in attending official duties during the pandemic.

“Its reports have clearly revealed the ministry’s weaknesses in protecting people’s health rights during the coronavirus pandemic,” the Law and Mediation Center group said in a statement, according to the Agence France-Presse news agency.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, meanwhile, demanded that Islam be released and that all charges against it be dropped.

“We are very alarmed that Bangladeshi officials arrested a journalist and filed a complaint under a draconian colonial-era law that carries ridiculously harsh sentences,” Aliya Iftikhar, senior Asia researcher at CPJ, said in a statement.

She was referring to the way the Official Secrets Act sets a maximum sentence of 14 years for anyone convicted under it.

“Bangladesh police and authorities should recognize that Rozina Islam is a journalist whose job is a public service and should immediately drop the case against her and allow her to go free,” Iftikhar said.

Dozens of cases have also been filed against journalists under another draconian act, the Digital Security Act of 2018.

In March, the UN human rights chief said “the ill-defined, overly broad provisions of the Digital Security Act … have been used to punish criticism of the government”.

Michelle Bachelet’s comments came after Mushtaq Ahmed, a 53-year-old writer, died in prison after being jailed for 10 months under the DSA for his criticism of the way the government was handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-related online news service.