Martin Lewis gives his top tips for protecting holiday bookings from Covid





Martin talked about the best ways to protect holiday bookings (Photo: ITV) Martin Lewis has talked about the best ways to save holiday bookings from Covid over the summer, giving three tips to avoid disappointment. This comes after the foreign travel ban from the UK was lifted this week, with Britons allowed to travel abroad for non-essential reasons for the first time this year. Strict rules and restrictions still remain in force when it comes to international travel. Vacation destinations around the world are divided into different risk classifications under governments, the new red, amber and green traffic light system, which may change in the future. This means that people looking to organize vacations abroad should book carefully and Martin had some sound advice on The Martin Lewis Money Show: Live Tuesday. The first piece of advice was the most obvious that customers should make sure they are well covered with travel insurance. While the financial expert pointed out that most policies will cover customers if they catch Covid before going abroad, which means they are no longer able to travel. Martin Lewis reveals his key piece of advice to avoid disappointment (Photo: ITV) Most, though not all, insurers will usually cover you for Covid cancellations if you catch Covid before you travel, or the NHS tells you to isolate yourself, meaning you can not go, he said. Martin was also trying to point out that insurance is unlikely to cover customers if travel restrictions change, or if people are no longer able to quarantine afterwards. He also urged viewers to get a European health insurance card if they were to go to Europe, which should be free. The second tip was to try and make sure the booking is as flexible as it can be. Martin also suggested that package holidays offer strong protection.

Martin’s holiday defense tips during the pandemic Customers need to make sure they are as well covered as possible with travel insurance.

Make sure the booking is as flexible as pack break breaks that offer strong protection.

Pay in plastic and book by credit card to be insured. Martin added: The ability to cancel or change a booking is so important now, vacation packages often by travel agents or travel firms have a strong protection. This tends to happen when you are booking two or more things like flying and your hotel together, or major excursions. If Covid restrictions stop the trip, you will be refunded within 14 days. More: Martin Lewis

He went on to say: You should aim for free cancellation 24 or 48 hours before you get there. Finally, Martin urged people to pay in plastic and book via credit card to ensure the protection of Section 75, which means that the card company is jointly responsible for payments between 100.01 – 30,000. The Martin Lewis Money Show is available to catch on the ITV Hub. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photo get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff married love page to hear from you. MORE MORE: Heathrow immigration queues are like a petri dish as international travel resumes

