Dubai warns residents about big loose cats





This must stop !: The famous Paris Hilton family expresses support for Palestine

DUBAI: Socialist Paris Hilton has expressed support for Palestine and the Palestinian people as Israel continued its heavy bombardment of the occupied territories in an escalating conflict with Hamas militants. The celebrity, who built her way from being a pet hotel to a successful entrepreneur with a global billion-dollar brand, called for a halt to Israeli attacks on Gaza and a halt to genocide. This is so shocking. This must stop! #SavePalestine #GazaUnderAttack #stopthegenocide, Paris wrote on Twitter in an accompanying article by The Guardian where Israel claimed that the attacks in Gaza would continue until it calmed down completely. Israeli airstrikes killed 33 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the worst-reported daily death toll in nearly a week of clashes. This is so sad This must stop! #SavePalestine #GazaUnderAttack #stopthegenocid https://t.co/usecTf7dYb Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton May 16, 2021

The deadliest fighting since 2014, sparked by unrest in Jerusalem, saw Hamas and Israel again exchange heavy fire, with the death toll rising to 181 in the crowded coastal enclave of Gaza since Monday and at 10 in Israel, according to authorities on both sides. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation with 57 Nations opened an emergency meeting on Sunday due to heavy fighting, the first major movement among Middle Eastern nations still dealing with how to address the conflict. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki of the Palestinian Authority, which administers the autonomous enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, condemned what he called Israel cowardly attacks early in the meeting. Israel said on Sunday morning the continuing wave of its attacks had hit in the last 24 hours over 90 targets across Gaza, where the destruction of a building housing news media organizations sparked an international protest. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was shocked by the civilian casualties in Gaza and was deeply disturbed by Israel’s strike on Saturday in the tower that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices, a spokesman said. The Israeli army said Sunday that about 3,000 rockets had been fired from the coastline toward Israel, the highest level ever recorded, of which about 450 failed launches landed in the Gaza Strip. The Israels Iron Dome anti-missile system had captured more than a thousand missiles, the military said, in nearly a week during which Israeli homes were hit, with more than 500 people injured.







