Bombardier Designs Plans To Build Global 7500 EPD





Bombardier, which opened new ground last year when its Global 7500 became the first business aircraft to achieve an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) through the International EPD System, is planning to follow similar statements for all aircraft its new and up-to-date updates, the company said. Third party verified according to ISO international standards, EPD discloses detailed environmental information about the Global 7500 life cycle, such as CO 2 emissions, noise, water consumption and other key indicators of environmental impact. The International EPD System has built a library of EPDs published for products from more than 30 countries to promote transparency regarding environmental life cycles. But the Global 7500 was the first from the business aircraft community. Bombardier called the EPD an important moment in its overall environmental sustainability strategy, saying it not only provided lessons learned for taking a more sustainable approach throughout the product life cycle, but also helped the company and its suppliers to develop more efficient products. A Bombardier Eco-Design team implemented product innovation lifecycle processes throughout the development process to ensure that the long-range business aircraft minimizes its impact on the environment from design to the end of the aircraft life. This included a focus on health, safety and environmental considerations during design, production, support and end-of-life. Moreover, this approach involved years of cooperation with the supply chain. Operational life cycles, including noise and fuel combustion assessment, were considered, along with recyclability and end-of-life recovery rates. Bombardier reported that material recycling and energy recovery come together at an 85 percent weight recovery rate for the Global 7500. “The expertise that Bombardier developed through the publication of this EPD has become essential in the analysis of the environmental life cycle of our ongoing process of product innovation and improvement,” the company said. “This science-based knowledge will serve as a basis to help develop similar environmental initiatives and further help move the industry toward more transparent environmental communication.” Through his assessment of factors such as CO 2 emissions, recyclability rate, water scarcity and renewable energy, Bombardier said, was able to design a 0.925 Mach 7,700 nm business jet with four zones that emit 15 percent less CO 2 than the ultra long-range aircraft of the previous generation. “Thanks to working closely with suppliers, another benefit of EPD was the development of the high-speed transon arm in the Global 7500, which significantly optimizes aerodynamic efficiency combined with next-generation GE passport engines, which itself provides the lowest and best emissions – class fuel combustion – 8 per cent better fuel combustion, “the company said. Bombardier has received a positive response to this effort from the business aviation community and from its clients. “Our Global 7500 Global customers and operators appreciate that this EPD allows them to properly assess the environmental impact of their aircraft throughout its life,” the company said. “With a greater focus on the environment and with increasingly smart and informed customers, our sales teams also received numerous questions from potential buyers interested in the environmental aspects of our products, including Global 7500.” The EPD provided customers with the ability to make an honest, apple-to-apple comparison of the environmental impact of aircraft products, Bombardier added. “We hope that the EPD publication raises the bar of environmental reporting standards in the business aviation industry, and the wider aviation industry as well,” said Bombardier, noting that it creates a benchmark for OEMs to share detailed information. on the environmental impact of their products “Moreover, the collaborative efforts in which Bombardier engaged with its supply chain leading to the EPD contributed to the” green “transformation of the industry.” While Bombardier hopes that publishing EPDs will become standard practice in the industry, the company said it remains committed “to keeping a green part of our eco-design process in question and to continue aiming to achieve the goals of based on science in support of the global fight against climate change. ”

