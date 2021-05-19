International
Volunteering at the FIU COVID-19 vaccine clinic FIU News
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a learning experience for the world. For students studying public health, the lessons have been invaluable for a career in the field.
Earlier this year, Anny Rodriguez received an email from Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, chair of epidemiology at FIU Robert Fempel College of Public Health and Social Work, seeking volunteer students. The university had just received the first batch of vaccines from the Miami-Dade County through the Florida Department of Health to help vaccinate the FIU community. They needed volunteers to help run the clinic.
For Rodriguez, to say yes to the request was un-mental. She had just started a Ph.D. degree program in epidemiology at Stempel College and saw it as an opportunity to gain first-hand experience in its field.
“I have not had this kind of exposure. “Before I studied for my Ph.D., I worked in a hospital setting and worked with patients,” says Rodriguez. “It was a tremendous effort to fight what was going on. what I am studying and the impact I can have. ”
Rime Jebai, an epidemiological doctoral student at Stempel College, also volunteers at the clinic. Experience allowed her to put her studies into action.
“The pandemic is one of the most devastating events I have ever experienced in my life. I thought it was important to help fight this pandemic. “I found that volunteering was a perfect way to contribute my time,” she said.
Volunteers make an impact
Rodriguez and Jebai are two of nearly 100 volunteers across the university who responded to the call to support the vaccine clinic.
“I’m proud of these Stempel students who started acting during a time of uncertainty and fear to help meet the needs of our community,” he says. Tom R.s R. Guilarte, dean of Stempel College. “To be a volunteer means to give your time selflessly, without waiting to get something in return. Anny and Rime used their public health experience to make a difference, all balancing school and life amid a pandemic. Truly it is really admirable.
Volunteers – faculty, staff and students – run the clinic and ensure that people are vaccinated quickly and efficiently by FIU volunteer nurses and doctors. From checking people on their appointments to scheduling their second doses, volunteers play a variety of roles to ensure the clinic is functioning well.
Amy B. Aiken, assistant vice president of the FIU Operations and Security Division and director of Emergency Management, says the clinic has administered more than 10,000 first and second doses to the university community. But more importantly, she shared that this critical work could not have been done without volunteers like Rodriguez and Jebai.
“All this operation was not done by one person. It’s a team effort, “said Aiken. “I have an extraordinary gratitude for our volunteers and their time, professionalism and commitment to FIU. Just being here, they were a part of history. “They can say they lived during a pandemic and were there to help end it.”
Aiken points out that as long as there are vaccines available, she and the volunteers will continue to be there.
“Our goal is for everyone to be vaccinated, but of course we cannot mandate it. “We are here to ensure that people have access to the vaccine so that they can keep themselves and their families healthy and safe,” she said.
