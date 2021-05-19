International
Hundreds of grateful Canadians flock to the border as the Montana Blackfeet Tribe offers COVID vaccines to everyone
Linda Neilson had waited a long time to get her second COVID-19 vaccination and thanks to the generosity of the Blackfeet tribe in Montana, Alberta’s wife’s reception ended at the Canada-United States border on Tuesday.
Neilson, who is from nearby Cardston, Alta, was in one of hundreds of vehicles lined up at Carway Crossing in southern Alberta to go for a free COVID-19 vaccination at a mobile clinic located on the U.S. side of the border.
The Blackfeet tribe, based in Montana just 150 miles south of Lethbridge, Alta., Had an abundance of vaccines and decided last month to share it with Canadians instead of letting it go to waste. Initially it was simply open to the First Nations, but the tribe soon decided to offer it to everyone.
“I’ll finally finish it all. It feels good. It’ve been a bit of a wait, but it’s worth it,” said Neilson, who took her first Moderna film on Mars.
“I was amazed and grateful because it is too slow to find it any other way. We are just glad they were able to help us.”
It initially took about a week to get approval from the tribal administration and both the Canadian and United States governments to set up the mobile clinic.
Albertans attending the clinic are exempted from quarantine for 14 days. They line up in their cars, drive through a noose that leads them across the border, take their shots through the window, monitor for 15 minutes and return home.
Health workers from the Blackfeet Tribe and members of the Montana National Guard administer the vaccine.
The Blackfeet tribe offered an initial two-day clinic in late April, vaccinating more than 450 people.
Sleeping in cars, driving hundreds of miles
Tuesday marked the second shot offer. The line-up was more than a mile long by 9 p.m. Some people slept in their cars on the highway and at road tolls to make sure they would take a turn before the supply ran out.
This is what happened to Ken Sawatzky when he made the round trip 620 miles from Calgary two weeks ago. He wanted to get his boosting goal because his wife is a cancer patient.
He made the same long road trip on Tuesday.
“She is completely inoculated. This will ensure that we are both safe, because I am also her guardian. I think it is a wonderful thing,” Sawatzky said.
“I expect to do that. I will sleep better.”
‘I had a hard time believing it was so hard to shoot in Canada’
Bonnie Healy, health director for the Blackfoot Confederation, helped coordinate the vaccination clinic. She said the response has been overwhelming.
“I had a hard time believing it was so hard to get a kick out of Canada. A lot of people are coming for a second dose,” Healy said.
A man flew from Toronto the last time around, headed for the spot, took his shot and flew home, she said.
“We had a car full of 18-year-old girls and another car full of 18-year-old boys,” Healy said.
“They were all coming to get their first vaccination. Everyone was celebrating it.”
Catherine Bechard, regional adviser on indigenous affairs for the Canadian Border Services Agency, said she jumped at a chance to help the clinic.
“It’s just an amazing thing they’re doing and a gift they’re giving Canadians,” Bechard said.
Dave and Cathy Goodbrand also traveled 260 miles from Calgary to get their second shots.
“We are happy to come down here. It is a relief. Four months is too long to wait between vaccinations,” said Cathy Goodbrand.
“Absolutely absolutely beautiful. The Blackfoot Indians are coming (to us).”
Alberta reaches the vaccine line amid the battle against the highest rate of cases
On Tuesday, Alberta reported 877 new cases of COVID-19 and 20,013 active cases. Total cases have been steadily declining since the Conservative Party government imposed stricter public health restrictions as total active cases rose to a new height earlier in the month.
Alberta has had the highest rate of active cases per 100,000 people of all the provinces and territories in Canada for weeks.
However, the province said Tuesday it has reached a milestone, with more than half of Albanians aged 12 and over now vaccinated with at least one dose.
- To see how many people have been vaccinated in each area of Alberta, by age and more, see:
