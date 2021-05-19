$ 7.8 million to be spent on creating art for the REM light rail project

“We want this collection to be a symbol of our collective identity.”
Brendan Kelly Montreal Newspaper
The ambitious Rseau express mtropolitain (REM) light rail project will include an $ 7.8 million art program, with works at REM stations but also potentially near the stations between the stations as well. There will be about a dozen works created in total for the project.
We want works of art that will allow us to stop, to have a moment of reflection because ultimately we want this collection to be a symbol of our collective identity, said Marie-Justine Snider, curator of the art project.
Snider is also curator for Caisse de dpt et setting du Qubec. Caisse is the main financier of the $ 6.5 billion REM project through its CDPQ Infra unit.
REM is sober, the stations are made of concrete, it’s really a good environment for this art collection, Snider said.
She said they want the art collection to become the true identity of the network, adding that in an ideal world marriage like the REM art collection becomes a separate destination.
The Brossard station will be the first REM station to feature a work of art, with work likely inaugurated in the first quarter of 2023, in theory a few months after the station opened. There is no definite idea of what types of art will be created. Snider hopes they will use many different types of artistic media.
Likes like the work of a lifetime, Snider said, to be able to cure this kind of initiative. I can not say more than that since we started talking about this project in 2017, I think at least once a day. It’s really historical. It’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been involved with.
Fine arts are extremely important to the whole community. There are many benefits to people’s mental health, as well as creativity, said Annie Grin, dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Concordia University. There are some groups that may not have an interest or access to the museum. So a project like this can be seen as a museum accessible to the entire population. This is very important. But it is also important to support artists. We were a society that valued creativity a lot. So a project like this can help both incoming artists and established artists.
The initiative also includes an opportunity for students to create artwork to be displayed along the REM line in the Griffintown area. Concordia, McGill, Universit de Montral and Universit du Qubec Montral (UQAM) have teamed up with REM to allow students to create a new work or art installation each year.
The proposal is for a different university to hold the course each year so there will be students from each university integrated into the course each year, Green said. So I think it will push people to think very differently and have some very innovative works. It’s an incredible opportunity. We already have courses in public art, we have professors who are really important public artists, so they have courses. They learn about it. But having the experience of being able to actually (create) on a public site like this. This never happens. I’m very excited. Students do not know yet, but I know they will wait in line to enter that course.
The artists for the REM art project will be selected by an expert committee and the identity of the first artists will be revealed in early 2022.
