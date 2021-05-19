Long hours at work are killing people all over the world: WHO

















THERESA BRAINE New York Daily News

Great work is killing people all over the world, sometimes decades after they finish putting in long hours, a new study shows. Specifically, the placement of long hours led to 745,000 brain deaths and ischemic heart disease in 2016, 29% more than in 2000, the World Health Organization said on Monday. The study, conducted by the WHO and the International Labor Organization and published in Environment International, was the first global analysis of loss of life and health in relation to long hours, global bodies said. In 2016, 398,000 people died from stroke and 347,000 from heart disease as a result of working 55 or more hours a week, the researchers said in a statement. Deaths from heart disease due to congestion increased by 42% from 2000 to 2016 and 19% for stroke. Nearly three-quarters of those deaths occurred in men, with the most affected people living in the Western Pacific region and Southeast Asia, the WHO and ILO said. most of them died between the ages of 60 and 79 and had worked 55 or more hours a week when they were 45 to 74 years old. Working 55 hours more per week is associated with an estimated 35% higher risk of a stroke and a 17% higher risk of death from ischemic heart disease compared to working 35-40 hours per week, the study found. . Working 55 hours or more a week is a serious health risk, said Dr. Maria Neira, director of the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, in a statement. It’s time for all of us, governments, employers and employees to wake up to the fact that long working hours can lead to premature death.

