International
Kremlin targets workers with Moscow’s iconic Metro who support jailed opposition leader
The Putin government’s expanded pressure on political dissent has confused one of Russia’s most iconic and respected institutions: the famous ornate Moscow Metro system.
Over the past week, dozens and possibly hundreds of train drivers, mechanics, ticket agents and other public transport workers have been pulled over from management and told to resign or be laid off.
The reason seems to be that either they or a family member signed up on a website demanding that President Vladimir Putin’s enemy, AlexeiNavalny, be released from prison.
Their names were supposed to be confidential, but somehow the information was obtained from the Russian security services.
“The thing we have in common is that we are all registered on the Free Navalny site,” said Sergey Polyantsov, 37, who has been driving on the Metro for the past 17 years.
Polyantsov says he was informed last week that he would be terminated and there was nothing he could do about it.
Prosecutors move to close Navalny operation
Navalny, a leading lawyer for the 44-year-old opposition, has spent years uncovering and exposing major returns and corruption schemes involving Putin and his top Kremlin lieutenants.
A video, titled Putin’s palace, which contained a large Black Sea mansion allegedly owned by the Russian leader, has been viewed more than 100 million times on YouTube.
Navalny survived an assassination attempt last August that most Western nations believe was carried out by Russia’s secret service and he was sent to Germany for medical treatment.
When he targeted the Kremlin and returned to Russia in January, he was quickly thrown in jail and many of its main organizers were placed under house arrest.
In recent weeks, prosecutors have moved to shut down the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) as well as dozens of political offices across Russia, declaring its network an extremist organization in the same way as al-Qaeda or the group. Islamic State terrorist.
“I have never seen anything like this and I never thought it could happen in an organization like the Moscow Metro,” Polyantsov told CBC News.
He said he earned an annual salary of about $ 25,000 Cdn, a good income of the middle class in Russia.
Metro a tourist attraction
The Moscow Metro is one of the busiest transit systems in the world, transporting almost seven million passengers a day, but it may be best known for the decorative and artistic designs of many of its stations.
With colorful granite floors, detailed painted mosaics and ceilings, and statues of famous Russian cultural and military figures, the Metro is a tourist attraction in itself.
The system is also quite efficient, with waiting times of two minutes or less between trains on most days.
“It is hard to believe that in a workplace of this stature, they can take such incredible actions,” said another laid-off worker, Alexander Ivanov, 38, who had been driving a train for four years.
The Metro workers’ union says that so far, 37 workers have formally complained about layoffs, and know of at least 30 others who have also lost their jobs.
Other employees who run trams, buses or work on the light rail system are also targeted. The union says it is likely that by the time the purge is completed, several hundred people will have completed it.
‘I will sign up for anything I want’
CBC News met with several laid-off workers after a union meeting earlier this week in Moscow. Many appeared to be in shock due to the sudden turn of events, while others expressed outrage at the behavior of the Russian authorities.
“This is political discrimination and nothing else,” Ivanov said.
“This should not happen in a civilized world. And the people who committed this crime should be punished.”
He said he was shocked by how quickly the Russian authorities have moved from imposing a form of soft authoritarianism on the population to complete oppression.
“If someone were to just tell me on Thursday that this was going to happen, I would have said, ‘Yes, things here are bad, but not so bad.’ But now we just have no answer.”
Still, while thinking about how he would find another job, Sergei Polyantsov said he had no regrets about signing the Navalny petition.
“Today, they do not like that I registered on Free Navalny’site, tomorrow they will not like me registering on PornHub or anything. And they will fire me. I will register for anything I want. , “he said defiantly.
Resettlement of remote workers
A union spokesman representing the transit workers told Reuters news agency the dismissals were the result of “false accusations” and would be appealed in a Moscow court.
But the chance of a judge agreeing to reinstate workers is remote.
Russian prosecutors and courts have consistently fallen in line with Kremlin orders and imposed harsh penalties on Navalny and his associates, as well as any activity he does with his anti-corruption work.
Russia’s labor movement also seems willing to accept the Kremlin’s will.
In a news release, the Moscow State Metro Company, the union representing Metro workers, said that while it would try to support laid-off employees, it also “considers it inappropriate to over-politicize the issue.”
One of Russia’s top labor officials, Boris Kravchenko, head of the Russian Labor Confederation, declined to make a statement when contacted by CBC News.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the Tass news agency on Tuesday as saying that any worker who feels mistreated has the right to appeal through the justice system.
“If there is a violation of the Labor Code and citizens believe that these violations occur, then they are free to apply to the prosecutor’s office.”
Dissatisfaction as the economy stagnates
John Reuter, an associate professor of Russian domestic politics at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, calls it an “uncertain moment” for Putin and his government, which could explain its turn toward more repressive measures.
“This is not three or four years ago, when Putin’s popularity was 75 to 80 percent. It is now hovering around historically low levels,” Reuter said in an interview with CBC News.
“So even if they are not facing an organized and united opposition, the Kremlin is clearly concerned about general dissatisfaction, especially as the economy continues to stagnate.”
However, Reuter said, hitting ordinary people as opposed to political activists comes with risks.
“From time to time in autocracy after autocracy, we have seen how this creates a backlash.”
LOOK | Alexei Navalny is sentenced to prison for violating parole:
