The restoration of computer systems in the health service will take many weeks after the last weeks of the cyber attack, according to the Health Service Executive.

While some IT systems at volunteer hospitals may return this week, it will take several weeks before systems at other HSE-run hospitals return, she said.

Complete reconstruction of his computer network could take several months, according to sources.

With great disruption determined to continue, the HSE said many emergency departments were too busy and patients seeking non-urgent care could expect significant delays. Birth and death records have also been hit, as details cannot be submitted by email.

The cyber attack is continuing to have a particularly serious impact on radiation oncology because medical staff are unable to access the details of individual treatment plans. Essential services, such as blood tests and diagnostic services, are taking much longer to function than usual, the HSE said in its latest update.

Essential services

Hospitals and other services have been asked to plan for the operation of essential services within contingency arrangements for the next two weeks, he said.

In contrast, Dublin’s major hospitals appear to be relatively untouched. St Vincents, Mater and St Jamess all said no patient appointments had been canceled, while Mater said all services would be fully operational on Wednesday.

The HSE said progress has been made in rebuilding the national system used to store CT scans, X-rays and MRI scans. Staff at cancer centers are working to find temporary solutions to the problems experienced in radiation oncology.

It is clear that data on some servers is encrypted, but the full extent of this remains unknown at this point, the HSE said. While we believe we will have lost some details of recent clinical activity, we anticipate retrieving older patient data.

Some IT systems or parts of the IT system at volunteer hospitals may be back this week. However, for other hospitals we are seeing a longer period, in some cases several weeks, before their systems return.

Many medical records have not been compromised, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, citing experts advising the HSE. He said progress was being made and it was believed there was widespread support.

The HSE has said all staff who will receive their salaries this week will be paid. However, he suggested that there could potentially be differences between the amounts some staff may have planned to receive and the amounts they were actually paid. Any such issues will be rectified in the coming weeks, she said.

Return to normal

On Wednesday, Rotunda Hospital in Dublin will become the first to return to normal services for many patients after the cyber attack.

The hospital says it will return sooner than expected to a full maternity and pediatric service. Some gynecological services will be restored this week, but clinics and appointments that rely on laboratory and radiological services will not be done.

Rotunda, the first Irish maternity hospital to be digitized, says the cyber attack had a severe impact due to the use of electronic patient data.

His master, Prof Fergal Malone, said this made him more vulnerable to attacks. However, because of this, we had unforeseen plans, which we were able to clear. Our staff team turned the hospital into paper and people took it like a water duck.

Rotunda was the first site to detect the cyber attack, at 2 last Friday morning, and the first to start shutting down computers. Along with other hospitals, he will not be able to restart his computer until HSE IT staff dealing with the cyber attack gives permission.