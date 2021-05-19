Rhyme Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced an investment of nearly $ 200 million ($ 166 million) in an Ontario facility that will be able to produce millions of mRNA vaccines as images used to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Investing in Resilience Biotechnologies, the Canadian subsidiary of US firm National Resilience, should help Canada become less dependent on foreign-made vaccines, as it was during the current COVID-19 crisis.

The expansion of the Resilience Biotech plant in Mississauga is “essential to prepare for any future health crisis,” Trudeau told a news conference.

Canada currently has no domestic production of vaccines, and so has depended on imports of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and other shocks to inoculate its 38 million people against coronavirus.

Industry Minister Franois-Philippe Champagne said the government’s investment in Resilience – about half the total cost of the project – would support the development of “medical countermeasures for COVID-19 and strengthen Canada’s emergency preparedness for future pandemics”. Once the expansion of the Resilience plant is completed in 2024, the plant will be able to produce between 112 and 640 million doses of vaccine each year.

It will also create 500 new jobs and anchor Canada ‘s plans to grow its bio and life sciences sector. To that end, Ottawa set aside in its budget last month a total of $ 2.2 billion.

The Canadian government has already committed significant funding to support similar projects from other groups such as French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi and Canadian biotechnology firm Medicago.

Medicago previously reported positive intermediate results from mid-stage trials of its candidate for plant-based COVID-19 vaccines.

The expanded Sanofi plant in Toronto will produce mostly flu shots – enough for all Canadians – but could also be republished to produce coronavirus vaccines.





