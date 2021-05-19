Excavation of millions of ‘zombie’ mink begins in Denmark





Denmark has begun digging up millions of slain mink that were buried six months ago amid fears the bodies could contaminate nearby drinking water. Danish government burned most of the 17 million mink in incinerators in October and November last year after it was discovered there had been a coronavirus outbreak among the country’s 200 farms and this can cause a mutated strain among people. But the limited capacity of the incinerators meant that authorities had to bury about four million bodies at military bases in the west. Mink workers killed on November 14, 2020 in Jyllinge, Denmark. (Ole Jensen / Getty) The burial site became a nuisance as gases from mink bodies began to be released into the sandy ground, causing them to reappear in what some describe as something from a zombie movie. “As bodies decompose, gases can form,” police spokesman Thomas Kristensen told national broadcaster DR at the time. “It simply came to our notice then. “That way, in the worst cases, the mink is pushed off the ground.” Mink were buried in mass graves under one meter of soil, but the dirt in the region is very easy to contain rotten bodies. Authorities have now begun excavating the buried mink, with plans to move tons of troops to 13 incinerators by mid-July. The former Danish agriculture minister stepped down from his role after admitting there was no legal basis to order the killing of healthy mink, Reuters reported. The bodies of thousands of dead mink are coming out of mass graves in Denmark. (AP) The new agriculture minister, Rasmus Prehn, told local media this month’s excavation was embarrassing as he witnessed the start of the process last week. Mink are small mammals similar to weasels and thorns, which are produced for their particularly soft and lush fur. Thousands of mink across Denmark drowned after animals were linked to COVID-19 transmission from humans. (AP) Copenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40 percent of global mink production. Most of its exports go to China and Hong Kong. The coronavirus pandemic could “threaten the entire profession,” said Tage Pedersen, president of the Danish Breeders Fur Association. “All the producers are now in a huge amount of uncertainty and frustration for this ‘meteor’ that has fallen on our heads.”

