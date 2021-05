The Alberta government expects a safe return to classroom teaching next week

The Alberta government says students and teachers should expect a safe return to the classroom next week. Nicole Sparrow, press secretary for Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, said in a statement Tuesday that the ministry “is committed to a safe return to personal learning”. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. We recognize the importance of resuming personal learning as soon as possible. We are confident that students will return to their classrooms to complete the year. school “, the statement says Alberta K-12 students will return to class on Tuesday. Most students in the province moved to temporary classes on May 7, although some students in Edmonton, Calgary and Fort McMurray had already learned from home. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s top health official, told a news conference Tuesday that schools have not been a significant driver in the spread of COVID-19. Hinshaw said the decision to move children online was not a public health decision, it was an operational decision. So many staff were being isolated, and school divisions were having trouble finding enough staff to make schools work properly. “The decision to bring the children back was a decision based on educational considerations. I do not believe there is a risk to public health to bring the children back to school,” she said. Hinshaw said she had no concerns about sending her children back to class next week. With students determined to return to classroom lessons next week, Alberta’s chief health officer says schools have not been the host of the COVID-19 broadcast and she supports a safe return to classroom for students and teachers. 1:55 Plan to reopen opposition questions NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman said if students really want to get back to classics on Tuesday, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange should tell Albertans what her ministry will do differently so another closure does not happen . “For most teachers, this has been the most difficult year of their professional career,” she said. Hoffman said she wants the ministry to provide more funding so that more teachers, including new graduates, can be hired. “[We] “They have strongly supported that additional $ 30 million in funding be provided immediately to boards to help them hire substitute teachers to support those who are forced to quarantine or fall ill,” she said. Hoffman is also pushing for a school vaccination program. Students need to be better protected, says ATA The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) has also raised concerns about returning to the classroom. ATA President Jason Schilling said the county needs to change its plans to make sure students are safe and schools should not be closed again. “Students, staff and schools need to be better protected from the risks associated with COVID-19. We are concerned that schools will reopen on May 25 using the exact same strategy that has already failed twice for to keep schools safe and open, “Schilling said in a statement. The statement goes on to say that teachers are “exhausted” trying to mitigate the spread and switch from personal to online tutoring.

