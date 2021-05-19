Sudan bans travelers from India, imposes restrictions on recent updates





Covid-19 has infected more than 164 million people and taken at least 3.4 million lives. Here are all the virus related developments for May 19: A member of a medical team dressed in protective suits cleans the airfield, to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, at Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan on April 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, May 19: Sudan bans travelers from India, imposes restrictions Sudan has banned travelers coming from India and imposed new restrictions including closing schools as virus cases rise. “Entry will be prevented for all travelers arriving directly from India or through any other country after visiting India in the last 14 days,” the country’s governing council said in a statement. Travelers from Egypt and Ethiopia will be reviewed upon arrival, she said. India is experiencing a high number of cases following the spread of a variant which has been classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern”. Sudan has registered 34,707 cases including 1,116 victims as of May 16th. Brazil reports over 75,400 new cases Brazil has registered an additional 75,445 cases in the last 24 hours, along with 2,513 new deaths, figures from the Ministry of Health showed. Brazil has now registered 15.73 million cases since the start of the pandemic and the official death toll stands at 439,050, according to ministry data. Kuwait completes quarantine for incoming vaccinated travelers The Kuwaiti Cabinet has said that direct commercial flights to India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are limited to take-off flights, while cargo flights will continue, until further notice, the cabinet wrote on Twitter. The cabinet also ended up seeking quarantine for prospective travelers who have been vaccinated or those who have recovered from the virus no more than 90 days in advance, provided they perform a PCR test within three days of their arrival date. Saudi Arabia to invest $ 1 billion to support Africa’s post-pandemic recovery Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said the kingdom will continue to support African countries to help their recovery after the blow to their economies, with investments and loans worth about $ 1 billion this year. “The Saudi Development Fund will carry out future projects, loans and grants worth three billion riyals, or about $ 1 billion, to developing countries in Africa this year,” Prince Mohammed said in a televised speech at a conference to facilitate debts in Paris Argentina breaks new one-day death record to 745 victims Argentina reported a record one-day death toll of 745 as the South American country was hit by a second wave of infections that brought the number of positive tests recorded in a 24-hour period to 35,543. Since the pandemic began in the first quarter of 2020, Argentina has confirmed a total of 3,371 million infections and 71,771 deaths. Source: TRTWorld and agencies

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos