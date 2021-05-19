Thousands of bearded civilians flee the besieged city after Myanmar’s attacks – Radio Free Asia

Thousands of Chinese civilians have fled to the jungles of western Myanmar to avoid airstrikes by the junta as a rebel army in northeastern China attacked fuel tankers in an effort to thwart more airstrikes, regional sources said. border. Tuesday

About two months after the overthrow of the one-military government, fighting erupted along Myanmar’s borders with China and India between regime troops and junta opponents, including an ethnic veteran army in Kachin state and volunteer militias carrying handguns. home in Chin State.

In ambush attacks Monday night and Tuesday, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) attacked tanker trucks in the northern state of Shan on suspicion that they were carrying jet fuel brought from China close to the Myanmar junta, a KIA spokesman said. Kol Naw Bu.

“The army used this fuel to attack us in different ways. That is why the attack took place, “he told RFA.

“They attacked us from the air several times in different ways. “That’s why we eavesdropped on their fuel tanks.” He said the trucks collided in flames, but did not say how many were destroyed.

Irrawaddy, an independent online news media outlet, said seven trucks were attacked on the Union Highway and on the Kutkai-Hseni road, transporting fuel from China through the border trading town of Muse.

The junta had returned to China for jet fuel after a Singapore-Myanmar joint venture that had supplied army suspended deliveries following the Feb. 1 coup, Irrawaddy said.

A regime army vehicle that was burned in an attack by local militia in the city of Mindat, in the state of Chin in western Myanmar, May 14, 2021._ Credit: Citizen journalist.

100 clashes in Kaçin

While no fighting was reported in Shan State other than fuel truck ambushes in northwestern Kachin State, which borders China, the KIA has been under heavy attack by junta fighter jets trying to retake a military camp in Alawbwan. who was captured by Kachin in April.

Earlier this month, the KIA said it had carried out about 100 clashes with regime forces, including at least 60 airstrikes and had killed 30 junta troops since March.

KIA said on Sunday it had captured a junta ship carrying food and fuel in the Irrawaddy River to support the fight for the Alawbwan camp.

The junta invasion on Saturday and the ongoing bombardment of the mountain town of Mindat in Chin state have forced about 5,000 people to flee and live in the nearby forests, while those left in the town struggle without water and energy and remain under fire. the army, local residents and a rights group told RFA.

“I had to hide in the woods for safety. There are a lot of people here. Some women are giving birth in the forest, ”said a Mindat resident, who estimated that there were about 800 people gathered in the northeast of the city.

“We are running out of food in the forest. People hiding in the woods near the village find it very difficult to return home to keep food. “They will be arrested or shot as soon as the soldiers see them,” the civilian told RFA.

Troops are being deployed at several schools and strategic locations in Mindat, including churches.

Mindat has a population of 10,000-15,000 people, including the suburbs, and with the exception of the elderly, more than 5,000 people have fled to the mountains. Government workers are fleeing into the jungle and there is no water supply in the city, locals said.

A man observes a burnt village in Namtu neighborhood in Kyaukme district in Shan state in northeastern Myanmar, May 18, 2021. Credit RFA.

Nine young Chin dead

More than 15,000 people had crossed the porous, mountainous border in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, which lies opposite the state of Chin, and the flow “is growing day by day,” Mizoram State Planning Board Deputy Chairman H. Rammawi told the agency. Reuters news on Tuesday.

Fighters of the Chinland Defense Force (CDF), were engaged in daily battles from May 12 to May 15, when the junta invaded Mindat with 1,000 fully armed troops using civilians as human shields and spraying indiscriminate fire.

CFD militias withdrew on Sunday to protect civilians in the city from further artillery attacks and fire from helicopters, a Chin fighter said.

“We are not well organized as an army. The people from the villages just tried to stop the army on their way to protect the Minds, so we could not get the exact number of victims. “What we can confirm now are nine deaths on our side,” he told RFA, speaking on condition of anonymity for his safety.

The dead were students between the ages of 16 and 30, all killed by artillery shells fired by the military, another CDF member said.

“None of our fallen comrades was over 25 years old. The boy who died in the first battle was only 17 years old. He was my nephew, “said the uncle of CDF member Htang Hon Htang, who was killed in the May 13 clashes.

“At this age, he has to go to school. “All these young people are now involved in the struggle to overthrow the dictator,” he added.

Win Myat Aye, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of the Government of National Unity, a one-month shadow cabinet, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that thousands of people remain stranded in Mindat, where water, electricity and many telephone lines have been cut off. turned off

“They are firing heavy weapons at civilians. In such a situation, people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. They go from house to house, destroying things and looting property,” said Za Op Ling, deputy director. Executive of the Chin Human Rights Organization (CHRO).

“We see this as a violation of international human rights law as well as international humanitarian law,” he added.

Protesters saluting with three fingers during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay, May 18, 2021. Credit: Facebook post via AFP

‘They underestimated people ‘

In the state capital of Chin, Hakha, about 155 miles (260 km) north of Mindat, a CDF branch called the Hakha People’s Defense Force killed five junta soldiers before retreating after an hour-long fire.

“We attacked the Kyawboat security checkpoint and killed five of them. Our troops later withdrew when forces from the 266th Battalion began firing heavy artillery. “We had no casualties,” he said.

A CDF leader told RFA On Monday, more than 100 regime troops were killed in clashes in the town of Mindat since April 24.

The RFA tried to contact military spokesman Brig Gen Zaw Min Tun several times regarding leader Chin’s remarks, but he did not return calls. The junta has acknowledged a small number of casualties in recent fighting in Chin state.

Major Hein Thaw Oo, who left the Myanmar Army’s 99th Light Infantry Division last month to join anti-junta protesters in the northeastern state of Shan, told RFA on Tuesday that the regime had descended in Mindat “to show the people that even the heroic resistance of such a city can not succeed against them.”

Continued protests in major population centers, despite nearly 800 civilian deaths from military coups, as well as resistance like that in Chin State, show that “they underestimated the people and thought they could do whatever they wanted.”

In another hurdle for the junta, which cited electoral fraud in the November election as the reason it ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), one of two foreign observer missions accredited to monitored the vote, on Monday dismissed military claims.

“ANFREL’s informed opinion is that the results of the 2020 general elections were, in general, representative of the will of the people of Myanmar,” said a report released Monday. Aung San Suu Kyi, who is under house arrest, and her National League for Democracy won a landslide victory on November 8th.

Reported by RFA Myanmar Service. Translated by Khin Maung Nyane. Written in English by Paul Eckert.