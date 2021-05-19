International
Bella Hadid Advocated for Throwing Jews Into the Sea
Israel’s official Twitter account accused Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid of advocating for throwing Jews into the sea during the May 15 Nakba Day protests.
Hadid had posted a live broadcast on her Instagram joining with cheers from river to sea, Palestine will be free.
Hey Bella Hadid, when you say from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free, you are demanding that its land by the Jordan River in the Mediterranean be free from the Jews.
It is not a call for justice, it is a call for (an) ethnic cleansing. pic.twitter.com/YFpX3qdoqc
– Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 16, 2021
Israel’s Twitter account, which is run by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote: When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State. This should not be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This must be a human issue. Shame on you.
Following a tweet, the Twitter account argued that the refrain from the river to the sea is used by those calling for the elimination of Israel (from the river to the sea….).
When celebrities like it @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish state.
This should not be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This must be a human issue.
Shame on you.#IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/PJQHT90cNy
– Israel (@Israel) May 16, 2021
For those of you who do not know, from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free, is a phrase used by those who call for the elimination of Israel (from the river to the sea.)
– Israel (@Israel) May 17, 2021
Julie Lenarz, Director of Social Media at the American Committee of Jews, similarly wrote on Twitter, Shes demanding the complete destruction of the Jewish state in front of millions of social media followers. Think about it.
“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” said Bella Hadid.
Let us be clear what this means. Shes calls for the total annihilation of the Jewish state in front of millions of social media followers.
Think about it.
– Julie Lenarz (@MsJulieLenarz) May 17, 2021
StandWithUs Israel CEO Michael Dickson also wrote on Twitter, Bella Hadid has over twice as many followers as the entire Jewish population in the world. She and many influencers are using their platforms to perpetuate lies and disrupt, rather than bring people together. It is simply reckless, incites violence, and is deadly.
Bella Hadid has over twice as many followers as the entire Jewish population in the world.
She and many “influencers” are using their platforms to perpetuate lies and disrupt, rather than bring people together. It is not just reckless, it incites violence and is deadly.
– Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) May 18, 2021
Hadid had previously been criticized for posting an image in a deleted Instagram post accusing Israel of colonizing the Palestinians as well as carrying out ethnic cleansing and apartheid.
Noa Tishby, an Israeli actress and author, accused Hadid of quoting Hamas talking about her 41.7 million followers on Instagram. The Jews are indigenous to the land of Israel, Tishby i tha Fox News. Israel is not a colonial state. Hamas is a crazy genocidal terrorist organization and people on social media are being used by evil forces to become useful idiots by reciting Hamas points.
Hadids big sister, Gigi Hadid, has been too criticized for her pro-Palestinian social media posts. Gigi stated in an Instagram post that she denounces anti-Semitism and that she no longer wants death for the Israelis, as I feel for the Palestinians. What I want is equal rights for Palestinians.
