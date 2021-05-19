Single parents are more likely to be laid off and plunged into poverty





Single parents are more likely to be laid off and at risk of plunging into poverty than couples with children, the new report warns today. Research from the Gingerbread charity found that single parents are more likely to be unrestrained (30%) than single parents (21%) and a greater proportion (46%) have worked in hard-hit sectors such as hospitality and sales with minority compared to parents in pairs (26%). The report warned that many of the UK 1.8 million single parents could face unemployment when the termination scheme ends. Victoria Benson, CEO of Gingerbread, said: “When it comes to work, single parents are already in an precarious position and it is clear that without joint effort things will get worse. Single parents have much less flexibility than single parents, limited access to quality work, and significantly lower family incomes. Prior to the pandemic almost 70% of single parents were at work and yet many still lived in poverty. The pandemic is widening the gap and alarm bells are ringing loudly and clearly The government needs to do more to support single parents to get into work and secure wages. Single parents have struggled to get childcare as the cost of these places has risen, the report said. Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies said: “This research clearly shows that single parents have been among those most affected by the pandemic over the past year. But as we look to the future, we must make sure that they also do not miss the healing they were waiting for now. We need to see a much greater focus on supporting employment specialists for those single parents who are unemployed, along with new investments in childcare and skills support. A government spokesman said: “We are committed to supporting those most in need, spending billions more on welfare and planning a long-term path to poverty by protecting jobs across the street and helping people find jobs. new, qualitative. Through our Job Plan, everyone who needs it, including single parents, has access to personalized support, and we have spent billions supporting parents to provide free childcare.







