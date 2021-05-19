IMPD plans new home in the International Market – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Weather in Indiana





INDIANAPOLIS (DISHSHIRA) – The Northwestern District Metropolitan Police Department of Indianapolis will soon have a new home. Officials opened on Tuesday for a 14,000-square-foot facility in the area known as International Market. Indianapolis-Marion County City Councilor Maggie Lewis says the headquarters will be a vital partnership between police and the community. “I think this project really represents the police working with the community. “They have created space for the community to come and meet, and so I just think that gives us an opportunity to have an ongoing conversation about our partnership and to work together.” The building will include community rooms and space for the needs of the district. Its address will be 4005 Office Plaza Road. This is in a shopping area surrounded by West Pike Plaza Road, Lafayette Road and West 38th Street. IMPD officials say the building is the first built specifically for the department since 1993. According to a website on Visit Indy, the city’s tourism arm, “Indy International Market is an area where immigrants from cultures around the world have created a unique experience for Indianapolis and even within the borders of the Midwest region.” It is home to over 70 different languages, 50+ ethnic restaurants, more than 40 ethnic markets and specialty shops, and over 700 general ethnic businesses. “ Today we celebrated the groundbreaking of the new IMPD NW Headquarters. Thank you to all the outstanding guests who helped dedicate this moment and those who made it possible. This new building will deepen our roots within the community we love. #TheGreatNorthwest pic.twitter.com/mNZbbes3yG – IMPD NW Circle (@IMPDNW) May 18, 2021







