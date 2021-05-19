Malaysian police on high alert for fire after Abu Sayyaf shootout, SE Asia News & Top Stories

KOTA KINABALU (T STAR / ASIA NEWS NETWORK) – Security forces in Sabah are on high alert for possible retaliation by the Islamic State-linked group Abu Sayyaf after five of its members were killed by police in a shootout. there.

Sabah police have issued a red alert as they fear killings in a swamp collection colony in the southwestern Beaufort region about 90km from the state capital Kota Kinabalu on Monday morning (May 17th) could spark retaliation from other terrorists. or the remaining sympathizers.

The dead were notorious Abu Sayyaf Mabar Binda and infantry Jurakhdam Binda, Alsimar Sukarno and Abhirham Samsula @ Samsed. A fifth suspect has not yet been identified and is believed to have acted as a transporter and food supplier.

The exchange of fire occurred barely a week after Mabar escaped a police raid, which saw the arrests of eight cell members, including his brother Muayyar and another deputy commander, Sansibar Besion.

Brothers Binda and Sansibar are wanted by Philippine authorities for a host of murders and kidnappings and are described as “ruthless”.

They have been involved in clashes with the Philippine military over the past decade that saw them beheading a Filipino naval soldier as well as killing a Dutch national abducted in May 2019.

It is believed the group started moving into Sabah late last year sending their families there first while the Philippine military pursued them to their base at Jolo’s house.

Abu Sayyaf gunmen were believed to have entered Sabah earlier this year and reunited with their families in Beaufort.

State Police Commissioner Hazani Ghazali said they believed the group and the detainees were not linked to any kidnapping for ransom crimes in Sabah.

“We are still investigating any possible criminal involvement in Sabah and will forward the investigation documents to the Attorney General for further action.

“They can also return as illegal immigrants,” he said.

Regarding the shooting incident, Commissioner Hazani said the exchange of fire at 11.27am occurred when Abu Sayyaf gunmen started firing at the police team who moved to their shelter in the swamp near Taman Sri Arjuna , about 100 km from the state capital.

“Our men were forced to return fire for security reasons,” he said, adding that two Colt.45 pistols and three machetes were among the weapons seized.

In an operation early last week, 37 people, including eight members of Abu Sayyaf, were looted in the same area.

Hazani said the colony of collectors set up by these suspects will be destroyed once the necessary investigations are completed.

Asked how these terrorists had managed to enter Sabah and choose Beaufort as their place of refuge, he said police were still investigating but believed they had entered Sabah waters using pump boats with the help of sources and sympathizers. .

State police are working with district police and security officials to check if there are any other groups in Sabah, he added.

Hazani warned the public, especially sympathizers, to refrain from providing assistance to any suspected illegal immigrant or suspected member of Abu Sayyaf.

“Call the police immediately if there are any suspicious people in the area,” he said.