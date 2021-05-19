Did Bella Hadid use anti-Semitic language in protest of Palestine?

As the Israeli armed forces continued their attack on Gaza in mid-May 2021, resulting in almost 200 deaths, including more than 50 children, protests erupted around the world. The crisis erupted with plans from Israel for possibly excommunicate some Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

Some of the biggest protests took place in New York City, one of which was attended by supermodel Bella Hadid, who is of Palestinian origin. Hadid was spotted live in a protest in Brooklyn from her Instagram account, which has more than 42 million followers. She immediately received criticism from the Israeli government, which accused her of anti-Semitism by advocating for throwing Jews into the sea.

On May 16, the Israeli states’ Twitter account shared a picture from Hadids Instagram live:

When celebrities like it @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish state. This should not be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This must be a human issue. Shame on you.#IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/PJQHT90cNy Israel (@Israel) May 16, 2021

Indeed, Hadid was participating in a popular chant, From river to sea, Palestine will be free. It can also be heard chanting Free, Free Palestine! A live recording of her on Instagram was shared on YouTube.

On May 17, the Israeli government’s Twitter account followed another tweet saying the slogan From river to sea, Palestine will be free is a phrase used by those calling for the elimination of Israel.

For those of you who do not know, from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free, is a phrase used by those who call for the elimination of Israel (from the river to the sea.) Israel (@Israel) May 17, 2021

This characterization of the slogan is broad controversial by activists who are Jewish and Palestinian. Lawyers point out that the slogan refers to the geographical and political landscape of Palestine and Israel, not the religious or ethnic one. Since when 1948, Palestinians have been uprooted from their homes through a combination of war with Israel and the rise of Israeli settlements that are considered illegal under international law. There is more than 7 million Palestinian refugees today, who include the descendants of displaced people in 1948. Palestinians call this mass deportation Nakba, which is Arabic for disaster.

According to Hadid, her father, Mohamed Hadid, was among the displaced Palestinians in 1948. In an Instagram post she described how her grandparents, with my uncle Mahmoud in their arms. And my Aunt leaves away With 8 children under the age of 15 who were taken from their homes in Palestine in 1948, becoming refugees in Syria, then Lebanon, then Tunisia.

According to Amnesty International, Palestinians living today in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) under Israel continue to face institutionalized discrimination, forced relocation, abuse by law enforcement and more.

Many argue that criticism of the slogan by the Israeli government is clashing anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism. Zionism includes the belief that Judaism is both a faith and a nationality, and that Jews deserve their state in their ancestral homeland, Israel. Arabs and Palestinians have historically opposed Zionism because the clear Jewish character of the state has resulted in privileges for Jews there that are not given to other groups.

Antisemitic language specifically refers to prejudicial or discriminatory language against Jews as a religious group.

According to activists, banners from the river to the sea remembers the borders of Palestine before 1948, when Christians, Muslims and Palestinian Jews coexisted. The river refers to the Jordan River, which flows east of Palestine. The sea refers to the Mediterranean Sea to the west.

Told Rabbi Alissa Wise, a Jewish Voice activist for peace Middle Eastern Eye that, to hear that phrase and feel anti-Semitic, what is happening in the ears of those who hear it, is a deeply Islamophobic idea that the Palestinians are murderers and will throw the Jews into the sea. Wise was referring to Israeli accusations after the 1967 war that Ahmad al-Shuqayri, one of the first leaders of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), said he wanted to throw Jews into the sea. Shuqayri would say that he never said those words, accusing Zionist propaganda of generating this claim. A detailed summary of the controversial one can be read here.

On Instagram, Hadid himself has Denounced anti-Semitic language: I will not stand to hear people speak ill of the Jewish people through all this. This is about HUMANITY, not religion !!!! This is about freedom in Palestine.

We have reached Hadid and we will update this post when we hear more information.

Slogan From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free, according to many interpretations calls for the freedom of the Palestinian people and refers to the geographical borders that once constituted Palestine. As the claims of the Israeli governments are based on their opinion regarding a cheer, and we have not confirmed the interpretation of the slogan by Hadids, we are issuing an Unproven assessment of this claim.