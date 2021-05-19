433 deaths from Covid-19, 17,809 new cases in Punjab, Haryana, HP | News from Chandigarh





Chandigarh / Shimla: Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh reported a total of 433 Covid-19 deaths and 17,809 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, even as 27,630 patients in the three states were placed in the recovered or released category.

Punjab recorded the highest number of new deaths, 231 and 7,143 new cases. Also, 8,174 patients were released. Himachal Pradesh reported a record 78 deaths and 2,892 new cases, while 4,559 patients recovered. Haryana received 7,774 new cases, 124 deaths and 14,897 recoveries.

The total Punjab gathering amounted to 12,317 deaths, 5,11,652 cases and 72,277 active cases. A total of 62,082 tests for Covid were performed during the day. In Haryana, the account for Covid has reached 7,09,689 cases, of which 6,26,852 patients have recovered, 6,923 have died and 75,914 are under treatment. Himachal has so far recorded 1,66,678 positive cases, of which 34,888 are active, 1,29,315 patients have recovered and 2,447 patients have died.

In Punjab, Ludhiana district recorded the highest number of 991 positive cases, followed by Bathinda (754), Mohali (717), Jalandhar (663) and Patiala (513). The positivity rate is 11.51%. Also, 50,443 people in the state; the total is 42,98,228. As many as 1,151 healthcare and front-line workers, 1,911 people over the age of 45 and 44,628 people between the ages of 18-44 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid vaccine on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 704 health and front-line workers and 2,049 people over the age of 45 received the second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Among the active cases, 422 patients were in support of ventilators and 8,202 in support of oxygen in Punjab.

Sirsa and Bhiwani emerged as new Covid-19 hotspots in Haryana. Fourteen deaths were reported from Gurgaon, 10 each from Hisar and Karnal, nine from Jind, eight each from Faridabad, Ambala and Rewari, seven each from Bhiwan, six each from Rohtak and Charkhi Dadri, five from Panipat, Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Jhajjar, four from Fatehabad and Sonipat, three from Kurukshetra, two from Panchkula and Kaithal and each from Palwal, Nuh and Mahendragarh.

There were 1,247 new cases in Gurgaon, 691 in Sirsa, 630 in Hisar, 530 in Bhiwani, 452 in Jhajjar, 429 in Faridabad, 408 in Sonipat, 377 in Karnal, 332 in Jind, 325 in Rohtak, 317 in Yamunanagar, 298 in Mahendragarh, 280 in Rewari, 270 in Panchkula, 262 in Palwal, 178 in Ambala, 174 in Fatehabad, 164 in Kurukshetra, 154 in Panipat, 127 in Charkhi Dadri, 74 in Kaithal and 55 in Nuh. The number of vaccinations in Haryana exceeded the limit of 50 loops, as 57,638 people were vaccinated during the day. The first dose was given to 55,360 persons and the second dose to 2,278 persons.

In Himachal, 23 deaths were reported from Hamirpur, 15 from Kangra, 10 from Solan, eight from Mandi, seven from Sirmaur, six from Shimla, three each from Kullu and Una, two from Chamba and one from Kinnaur. Positive cases include 222 from Bilaspur, 172 from Chamba, 123 from Hamirpur, 942 from Kangra, 67 from Kinnaur, 106 from Kullu, 19 from Lahaul-Spiti, 314 from Mandi, 351 from Shimla, 143 from Sirmaur, 259 from Solan and 174 by Una. Recovered patients include 307 from Bilaspur, 104 from Chamba, 423 from Hamirpur, 1,329 from Kangra, 76 from Kinnaur district, 108 from Kullu district, 25 from Lahaul-Spiti district, 842 from Mandi district, 372 from Shimla district, 351 from district Sirmaur, 403 from Solan district and 219 from Una district.

There are 2,684 active cases in Bilaspur, 2,392 in Chamba, 2,423 in Hamirpur, 11,122 in Kangra, 381 in Kinnaur, 945 in Kullu, 235 in Lahaul-Spiti, 3,421 in Mandi, 3,020 in Shimla, 2,718 in Sirmaur, 2,984 in Solan, and 2,563 in Una. So far, 17,63,099 people have been tested for Covid-19. Of these, 15,92,882 people tested negative. As of 7 a.m. Monday, 15,835 samples were tested in the state and the results of 3,539 were awaited.

