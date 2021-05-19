NLB Deputy Director Accused Under OSA Of Revealing Details Of Phase 2 Opening, Singapore News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – A deputy director of the National Library Board was indicted on Wednesday (May 19th) under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for leaking information on the resumption of activities in the second phase of Singapore’s reopening last June. Chua Wee Lin, 51, faces a charge of communicating information to people with whom he was not authorized to share it. As deputy director of the National Library Board (NLB) property and facilities management department, Chua had access to the information. He allegedly leaked a WhatsApp group with 18 other members on June 11 last year before the government released the information to the public. Police said in a statement Tuesday that classified information was leaked by members of the WhatsApp group, resulting in details of the distribution being widely before it was thought to be released. Six others who received and communicated the information unfairly will be issued with stern warnings, police added. Chua has been released on $ 5,000 bail and is expected to return to court on June 16. The Straits Times contacted NLB for more information. The latter case comes on the back of two similar OSA cases. Noorain Jubli, 38, faces two counts of miscommunication. She was the personal assistant to the director general of the Singapore Food Agency and is suspected of leaking information on school closures during the Covid-19 switch last year. Her husband, Khairul Annuar Zakaria, 39, faces one such charge and another of seeking miscommunication of information. The information is alleged to have been obtained from a draft joint press release by the Ministry of Social Development and Family and the Ministry of Education. Noorain allegedly entered the classified information from the CEO’s email box and sent it to her husband before it was officially released. He then allegedly sent it to his friends. Earlier in April, a former deputy director at the Ministry of Health (MoH) was accused of allegedly leaking the daily affairs of Singapore Covid-19 22 times last year. Zhao Zheng, 36, faces 24 charges under OSA. She was charged along with her friend, Tang Lin, 36, who allegedly asked Zhao to help her check the status of a coronavirus-positive patient.







