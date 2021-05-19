Pakistan, several other nations to maintain a united stance in UNGA: FM – Newspaper

Qureshi, three other foreign ministers to arrive in New York today for urgent session on Palestine

Meets his Turkish counterpart to mobilize countries to help stop Israeli aggression

The UNGA President will visit Islamabad, Dhaka from May 25 to 27

UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan has joined hands with Palestine, Sudan and Turkey to take a united stand at Thursday’s session of the United Nations General Assembly on Palestine.

The foreign minister is expected to arrive here in New York along with his counterparts from Turkey and two other countries on Wednesday to attend the emergency session convened by the UN General Assembly.

Mr Qureshi, who met with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Tuesday, said Pakistan was establishing contacts with various countries in a bid to put pressure on Israel to stop the ongoing attacks in Gaza. since May 10th.

UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir earlier on Monday informed all UN members that Algeria and Niger, as chairmen of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Group in New York, had called for a general debate on the situation. in the Middle East and the question of Palestine. In a letter to all member states, the UNGA president said he had decided to hold the meeting on May 20 as requested.

In a separate statement, Mr Bozkir said he would pay official visits to Bangladesh and Pakistan from 25 to 27 May. I will be received by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Khan and will also meet with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, he wrote in a tweet. I will be giving a speech at the National Defense University. I will also meet the UN country team serving in Pakistan.

While the UN Security Council (UNSC) also held an urgent open meeting on Palestine in New York on Sunday, it failed to reach a consensus on the issue. However, the participants called on Israel to stop the evictions and demolition of Palestinian homes and called for an immediate end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

Following the UN Security Council meeting, China, Norway and Tunisia demanded an immediate end to all acts of violence, including plans to destroy and oust the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the Pakistani foreign minister said: Pakistan joins hands with Palestine, Sudan and Turkey to take a united stand at the UNGA emergency session on Thursday. Pakistan stands strong with the people of Palestine, he added.

According to him, the diplomatic mission in Turkey was linked to Islamabad’s efforts to bring the attention of the international community to the deteriorating situation in Palestine.

An American researcher on South Asian affairs, Michael Kugelman, while praising Pakistan’s efforts to highlight the Palestinian issue, said: Islamabad has a diplomatic opportunity in the coming days because its global advocacy on behalf of the Palestinian state could attract really abroad.

After meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Mr. Qureshi said: “Nothing can shake our resolve as we stand side by side with the people of Palestine in their legitimate right to self-determination.” He assured the Palestinians of Pakistan of unwavering support for their right to have an independent state with borders before 1967 and Al Quds Al Shareef as the capital.

Earlier Monday, a resolution in support of Palestine and condemnation of Israeli aggression was unanimously adopted in the National Assembly. He underlined Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution, as envisaged in the respective UN and UNGA resolutions.

In Ankara, Mr. Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. They reminded the international community that they had a collective responsibility in providing the necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace and facilitate a just solution.

As part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, Prime Minister Imran Khan and FM Qureshi have arrived in several countries including Palestine, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia.

The Foreign Minister said that it would be unfortunate if the international community would remain silent about the Palestinian situation and called on the Muslim community in European countries to play its part in helping to stop the persecution of Israelis against [Palestinians] in Gaza.

Published in Agim, 19 May 2021