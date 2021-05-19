International
Penny Wong says Scott Morrison ‘crazy’ approach to China is sabotaging relations
Penny Wong has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of undermining Australia’s relations with China by acting carelessly for domestic political gain.
Senator Wong – Workers’ Foreign Affairs Spokesperson – says much of the talk about China is furious, scary and out of context – and that more strategy and less policy is required in Australia’s foreign policy approach.
She made the comments at a book launch in Canberra, arguing that Mr Morrison had failed to understand the complexity of Australia’s relations with China.
My concern is that he not only does not fully understand Australia’s interests regarding China, but does not even ask for it, said Senator Wong.
As with everything else he does, he just wants to understand his political opportunity. “It always has to do with domestic political advantage.”
Senator Wongs ‘comments are significant because they show a willingness to criticize federal governments’ approach to foreign policy – an area that typically receives bipartisan support.
It’s time we called the prime minister out, said Senator Wong.
We have a lot of consistent changes with President Xis China – they are not made easier to manage by an escalation of rhetoric for domestic political purposes.
Her criticism of the governments treating the relationship comes amid growing ties between Australia and the Chinese government.
This has included Beijing imposing a number of austerity measures on Australian exports of beef, barley, wine, coal, cotton, seafood, sugar and timber.
Senator Wong said there were structural differences between the interests of Australia and China – but added that this did not mean the relationship was renewable.
They do not mean that there is no room for improvement in our actions, she said.
In her speech, Senator Wong criticized a number of perceived foreign policy failures of the Morrison government in addressing this relationship.
This included targeting Home Secretary Mike Pezzullo for his comments stating that free nations are once again hearing the beating of war drums.
Mr Pezzullo later tried to clarify the comments, saying they expressed a desire for peace.
“Our leaders do not make us safe by beating the drums of war with China,” said Senator Wong.
Its Beijing taking advantage of other countries thinking war is inevitable.
Senator Wong also criticized Defense Secretary Peter Dutton for his cautious warning that the prospect of conflict between China and Taiwan should not be diminished.
She warned of such comments that risked inflating the possibility of conflict.
It would be childish naivete to think these interventions were a coincidence, or to think the Morrison government was not deliberately encouraging anxiety about the conflict, she said.
But it would represent a monumental and catastrophic failure of the leadership to see that the anxiety was realized.
In her speech, Senator Wong also cited Mr. Morrisons’s apparent blunder regarding Australia’s stance on Taiwan as an example of another foreign policy failure.
He wrongly claimed the preference of Beijing One Country, Two Systems like Australia, said Senator Wong.
When pressure was put on him, instead of admitting he had been wrong, he doubled down and covered up the mistake with a lie.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday evening reiterated Beijing’s concerns over Australia’s relations with China.
For quite some time, the Australian government has repeatedly made provocative and confrontational moves on issues such as China’s core interests and key concerns such as those related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan, Zhao said.
This has severely damaged the political trust and the basis of cooperation between the two parties.
In comments published in Nine Newspapers on Wednesday, Mr Morrison stated that Australia’s cooperation with China has continued despite tensions over relations.
There may be a lot of diplomatic atmosphere, but at the end of the day the relationship still continues, he told Nine Newspapers.
The relationship still exists, just look at the trade there have never been bigger volumes. This is a bit like a test. “When all is said and done, there is still great value in the relationship.”
