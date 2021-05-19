International
The Green Party’s motion to declare Palestine a state fails in Parliament
The Green Party motion to urge lawmakers to recognize Palestine as a state has failed in the House, with MPs from the National and ACT opposing the effort.
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman on Wednesday afternoon sought the House’s permission to debate a motion urging MPs to recognize the state of Palestine among our community of nations.
New Zealand does not recognize Palestine as a state but supports a two-state solution to the conflict, which would mean the creation of a Palestinian state.
Told National Party spokesman Gerry Brownlee stuff on Wednesday morning that while the party supported a two-state solution, it would not support the motion.
We have followed that two-state concept since it was first proposed in 1993 and there have been many attempts to do it together, but it has not yet been achieved, and I think to move forward in the negotiations by recognizing Palestine as a state it is quite a lot of mistrust, Brownlee said.
He said the parties to the conflict, Israel and Hamas, should unite and New Zealand should adhere to its position and support the peace process.
The Green Party had offered to change the wording of the motion to rally the support of the Nationals, he said, but the existing motion had already been presented in the letter of intent.
The Green Party has taken a particularly strong picture in favor of one side of the conflict, with a de-facto finger of blame pointing to the other … To see a resolution for all of us, will lead both sides in talking and I do not think it is useful to blame one party over the other, if this is directly, indirectly.
ACT Party Deputy Chairman Brooke van Velden, who launched through a successful parliamentary movement over serious human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority two weeks ago, sent a letter to Ghahraman on Tuesday saying the ACT supported a solution with two states of conflict.
But the party also would not support its move after a Green MP published a pro-Palestinian tweet.
Van Velden released a tweet posted by Green MP Ricardo Menéndez Mars while he was at a pro-Palestinian protest over the weekend, which read: From river to sea, Palestine will be free!
The phrase was used by Hamas, a terrorist organization calling for the elimination of Israel, van Velden said.
Ghahraman said Menéndez’s Marseille message meant that Palestinians deserve equal rights in their ancestral home. Just like the Jewish community in that land should have equal rights.
The motion that Ghahraman sought to leave to debate would have asked the deputies to agree: That this House recognize and uphold Palestine’s right to self-determination and citizenship; and recognizes the state of Palestine among our community of nations.
Because MPs objected to considering the motion, the proposed motion would now stand so far in the order letter setting out the governments ’priorities for the House to be removed within a week, as defined by the rules.
