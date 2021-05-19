Protest rallies condemn Israeli aggression – Gazeta

PESHAWAR: Workers of various political parties and the business community on Tuesday held protest rallies to condemn the killing of innocent Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces and called on the United Nations to play its part in ending the bloodshed immediately. in Palestine.

Activists of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz, holding banners and banners, marched on Saddar Road to Peshawar Press Club, chanting anti-Israel slogans.

The protest was led by party provincial president Amir Muqam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Muqam condemned the frequent bombings in Gaza and described it as the worst kind of violence against humanity.

He said Israeli forces were busy with the genocide against the Palestinians, but the Muslim Ummah had remained silent about the brutal killings, especially of children and women.

Political activists, traders describe Gaza bombing as worst form of violence against humanity

The PML-N leader said his party had announced nationwide protest rallies on May 21 against Israeli aggression.

Separately, traders at various Peshawar bazaars also staged a protest demonstration on Sher Shah Suri Street, holding Palestinian flags and banners written with anti-Israel slogans.

Speakers said the entire responsibility for the ongoing bloodshed in Palestine lay with the United States and the United Nations. Expressing their solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, the merchants urged the Ummah to take a unified stance against Zionist forces in order to liberate innocent people from illegal occupation.

Pakistan People’s Party workers also staged demonstrations in Peshawar and condemned Israeli aggression against the Palestinians.

PPP provincial council member Haji Abid Ali, information from People’s Youth Organization secretary Irfan Afridi and others spoke on the occasion, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and condemning Israeli aggression.

They said the unilateral action by Israeli forces was aimed at invading Muslim territories, especially holy sites, and expanding its area illegally.

The protesters also urged the international media to present a true picture of Israeli violence against the Palestinians.

In Lower Dir, Jamaat-i-Islami announced a series of protests against the bombing of Israeli forces in Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference in Balambat, JI chief Sirajul Haq announced to hold one million marches in Islamabad on May 21, another in Karachi on May 23 and in Peshawar on May 30.

He said Jerusalem was bleeding, where a total of 212 innocent people, including 58 children, had been brutally martyred in bombings by Israeli planes. He said the city of Gaza had been reduced to rubble.

Mr Haq accused Israel and India of forming an alliance to destroy Palestine. He urged OIC member states to immediately set up a Palestinian Relief Fund to provide medical treatment to injured people and rehabilitate mosques, schools and hospitals.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been absent from the National Assembly session that unanimously passed a resolution condemning Israeli aggression.

He said the party had set up aid funds for the Palestinians in order to assist them in medical emergencies and rehabilitate their damaged infrastructure.

In Charsadda, speaking at a news conference in Watan Kor, Qaumi Watan Party provincial chief Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao expressed deep concern about Israeli attacks on Palestinians and urged the Saudi government to play an active role in mobilizing the Ummah for raise their voices against atrocities against unarmed people.

On this occasion, Akhtar Gul Khan, former Tehsil Nazim Shabqadar, along with supporters resigned from Jamaat-i-Islami and joined the QWP.

Mr. Sikandar stated that the OIC was not serious in resolving the issues of Palestine and Kashmir and other problems faced by Muslims. He said the government should send a clear message to the world community that Pakistan will always stand by the Palestinians.

Published in Agim, 19 May 2021