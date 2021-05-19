Connect with us

Australia’s international borders may not open until 2023 because 30% of Australians say they will not be vaccinated

  • According to the new survey, 30 percent of Australians are unlikely to get coronavirus stroke
  • Reasons include vaccine availability, side effects, and closed Australian borders
  • The nation may not reach the target of five in six fully injured adults by the end of 2022
  • May delay plans to reopen borders for international travel beyond mid-2022

By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

The delay in opening Australia’s borders could extend until 2023 due to the large number of Aussies who say they will not receive a Covid vaccine – either due to health fears or the fact that they have no interest in leaving the country.

A new poll has shown that almost a third of Australians do not intend to get the vaccine, some because of alarming reports of infrequent blood clots and other side effects, and others see no incentive as long as the government prohibits international travel even for those who have had a stroke.

In the Budget last week, the government predicted that international travel could return to normal in the second half of 2022, but this was based on almost all adult Australians being vaccinated by the end of this year.

The new survey suggests this will not happen, and the goal of having five out of six adults fully hit may be more than a year away.

According to the new Resolve Strategic survey, 15 per cent of adults surveyed said they were ‘not at all likely’ and 14% ‘very little’ vaccinated.

About 29 per cent of Australians say they are unlikely to get the coronavirus stroke, according to a new survey. Pictured are nurses preparing strokes at a vaccination center in Perth

Concerns about side effects are the biggest reason behind reluctance, as Australia’s closed borders are also a factor in not rushing to join the vaccination queue – as because you can not travel even if you have had one stroke, and because infected people are not not entering the site.

“The problem is partly practical access to vaccines, partly a nervousness about side effects and partly a risk assessment of whether they should be vaccinated given the low risk now,” Resolve director Jim Reed told Sydney Morning Herald.

About 14 per cent of Australians surveyed said they were ‘extremely likely’ to get hit with another 13 per cent ‘quite likely’ while eight per cent are ‘very likely’.

Australia needs to dramatically increase its vaccination program if it wants to reach its target of five to six fully vaccinated adults by the end of this year.

According to the current rate of vaccination, that goal will not be met until November next year, according to the Proposal Institute.

International travel can stay out of bounds for longer if the vaccination program in Australia is not increased. Pictured is a passenger at Sydney International Airport

International travel can stay out of bounds for longer if the vaccination program in Australia is not increased. Pictured is a passenger at Sydney International Airport

Australia has distributed 3.1 million vaccines, representing a rate of 12,000 per 100,000 people.

This is weaker than other comparable nations – the UK has made 84,000 per 100,000 people, the United States 82,000 and Israel 122,000 as most have had a stroke and are waiting for a second.

“For us to fully vaccinate five to six adults by the end of the year, we will have to adjust to that rate by the second week of August,” Luke Heeney, a policy and economics researcher at the Blueprint Institute, told The Australian.

‘If we wait until the last quarter to do so, the show will blow in 2022, ending sooner in February. Given this, a border closed by mid-2022 is not a crazy proposition. ‘

Think tank chief economist Steven Hamilton described the current scale of Australia’s program as too slow and believes it will not grow rapidly until the end of the year due to vaccine supplies.

‘We need to prepare for a massive influx of doses later in the year. The big unknown that we do not know yet is how many Australians will be reluctant to get vaccinated, ‘said Hamilton.

Australia may not achieve its vaccination goal until November next year, which could delay the reopening of international travel. Pictured are passengers at Sydney International Airport

Australia may not achieve its vaccination goal until November next year, which could delay the reopening of international travel. Pictured are passengers at Sydney International Airport

