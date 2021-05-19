The latest in the COVID-19 pandemic

We provide the latest updates and essential information on the COVID-19 global pandemic here.

May 19

Outside China

The latest figures reported by every government health authority since May 19, 2021.



– US COVID-19 vaccines effective against variant in India: expert (Read more)

– Experts call for end to US herd immunity fixation: media (Read more)

– The main COVID-19 test center in Gaza damaged by Israeli airstrikes: official (Read more)

China

Data released by the National Health Commission as of midnight, May 18, 2021.



– Mainland China reports 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported (Read more)

May 18

China

– Chinese mainland reports 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4 transmitted locally (Read more)

– Nearly 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in China since May 17 (Read more)

Outside China

– WHO and UNICEF call on rich countries to share vaccines (Read more)

– Over 2,300 cases of the coronavirus variant associated with India registered in the UK: health secretary

– US to share COVID-19 vaccines with other countries under increasing pressure (Read more)

May 17

China

– Liaoning Province of Northeast China reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed by 7pm on Monday. (Read more)

– Chinese mainland reports 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5 locally transmitted (Read more)

Outside China

– The UK eases restrictions despite the increase in the variant (Read more)

– The new federal directive does not allow the widespread removal of masks in the US (Read more)

– New COVID-19 daily cases in India fall below 300,000 for the first time since April 21

May 16

China

– Working group sent to lead COVID-19 control in Liaoning (Read more)

– Shanghai to start vaccination for those 76 years and older (Read more)

– Chinese mainland reported 18 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with four being broadcast locally (Read more)

– Nearly 393 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered throughout China (Read more)

Outside China

– France targets 20 million first COVID-19 vaccines: PM (Read more)

– River Plate COVID-19 report before the Boca Juniors collision (Read more)

May 15

China

– More than 380.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across China since Friday

China approves another inactivated COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use (Read more)

– Anhui Province added 3 new cases on Friday

– Chinese mainland reported 14 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 5 broadcast in the country

May 14

Outside China

– Global economic recovery from the pandemic to take at least two years: Athens Forum (Read more)

– Israeli scientists expose the unique mechanism of the coronavirus to transcend the immune system (Read more)

– Chinese doses help close global vaccine inequality (Read more)

– US CDC says vaccinated people can avoid masks in most countries (Read more)

China

– The National Health Commission sends a team of experts to guide and assist with COVID-19 control in Anhui Province (Read more)

China has administered nearly 367 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since May 13 (Read more)

– Anhui confirms 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (Read more)

– Continental Chinese reports 2 new cases broadcast locally COVID-19 (Read more)

– Liaoning’s Yingkou reports two locally broadcast cases (Read more)

May 13

Outside China

– Germany lifts quarantine application for COVID vaccinated travelers (Read more)

– 50 cases of black fungus among COVID-19 patients reported in the central Indian state (Read more)

– CDC panel approves use of Pfizer COVID vaccine in children 12 years of age (Read more)

– COVID-19 cases in Canada exceed 1.3 million

China

– Chinese mainland reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, all imported (Read more)

May 12

Outside China

– The death toll in India COVID-19 exceeds 250,000 (Read more)

– UK government unveils recovery plan after COVID in Queen’s speech (Read more)

– Nepal reports record high one day death from COVID-19, new infections (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, all imported

May 11

Outside China

– India registers about 330,000 new COVID-19 infections, active cases fall (Read more)

– US authorizes Pfizer / BioNTech COVID vaccine for children 12 to 15 (Read more)

– Anti-epidemic supplies including 100 oxygen concentrators and 40 fans donated by the China Red Cross Association arrived in India (Read more)

China

– More than 332.96 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered across China as of Monday

– Mainland China reports 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported

May 10

Outside China

Egypt to produce Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in June (Read more)

– Cuba’s mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 to start in Havana with home-grown vaccines (Read more)

– Mode hits amid rising COVID-19 (Read more)

China

– Over 324 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China since Sunday

– Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported

May 9

Outside China

– European leaders postpone decision to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents (Read more)

– 26 Nepalese lawmakers are positive for COVID-19 ahead of the main vote for the Prime Minister (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported

– Over 317 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China since Saturday (Read more)

May 8

Outside China

– Pressure mounts to block India (Read more)

– UK reveals ‘green list’ of countries for foreign travel from 17 May (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported

– More than 308 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across China since May 7, the National Health Commission said on Saturday (Read more)

May 7

Outside China

– Study: The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US may be much higher (Read more)

– Italian Prime Minister demands boost in global production of COVID-19 vaccines

– Japan to extend the urgency of the virus until the end of the month, expand coverage (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all imported (Read more)

May 6

Outside China

– India’s COVID-19 figure exceeds 21 million with over 410,000 new cases in 24 hours

– Argentina sees high COVID-19 daily death record (Read more)

– Biden says he plans to support waiver of WTO IP for COVID-19 vaccines (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, all imported (Read more)

May 5

Outside China

– India reports over 380,000 new cases (Read more)

– Cuba again exceeds 1,000 COVID-19 infections in one day

– The death toll in Brazil COVID-19 reaches 410,000

China

– Chinese mainland reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

May 4

Outside China

India’s COVID-19 figure crossed the 20 million mark on Tuesday, the federal health ministry confirmed.

– Most capacity limits to be completed in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut by 19 May (Read more)

– 3 cases of coronavirus mutation detected in Indonesia

– Palestine extends the state of emergency to prevent the spread of variants

China

– Chinese mainland reports 17 new cases of COVID-19, all imported

China has been supplying 279.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since May 3 (Read more)

– EU regulators begin review of China’s Sinovac vaccine (Read more)

May 3

Outside China

– Pakistan to start domestic production of China’s COVID-19 vaccine: official (Read more)

– The first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arrive in South Africa

China

– Chinese mainland reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, all imported (Read more)

May 2

Outside China

– Lack of oxygen in the hospital of the Indian capital leaves 12 dead

China

– Chinese mainland reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, all imported

May 1

Outside China

– Infections exceed 150 million after ‘progress cases’ hit US (Read more)

China

– Chinese mainland reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, all imported