Stolen data of Irish patients is displayed online

Medical and personal information about Irish patients stolen by hackers last week is now being circulated online, screenshots and first files from the Financial Times show.

Records provided online by hackers to advance their nearly $ 20 million ransom claim also include internal health service files, such as meeting minutes, equipment purchase details, and patient correspondence.

The Executive Health Service of Ireland (HSE) has been trying to determine how much patient data was compromised by the attack, which forced Ireland to shut down most IT systems behind hospitals serving millions of people.

The files viewed by the FT are the first confirmation that patients’ personal data has been leaked as a result of what Irish leader Micheál Martin described on Tuesday as a “savage attack”.

The files were provided by the ‘ContiLocker Team’ as samples to prove that they had confidential information, according to the screenshots viewed by FT. Conti is the name of the type of cyber attack carried out on HSE. It is characterized by system takeovers, and data theft, and is associated with a group operating outside Russia and Eastern Europe.

The HSE patient and business files were provided in a conversation between the ContiLocker Team and an anonymous user, who can be seen on specific online links and on the dark web.

The conversation includes a link to the “samples” of data that Conti has, along with a password to access the samples. Files were emptied when FT examined the link, but the empty filenames corresponded to files shared with FT by a person who logged in to the link earlier in the week.

The person said the files were available for several days and were found after some details of the attack were shared in a public database used by cyber security professionals.

The 27 files include personal data of 12 individuals. A file reviewed by FT includes admission data and laboratory results for a man who was hospitalized for palliative care. The detailed details in that file matched a subsequent death notification seen by FT.

Earlier Tuesday, Stephen Donnelly, Ireland’s health minister, told an Irish radio show that police were examining “highly edited material” that had been published online and that Ireland had “no verification that what has been posted is real data “.

In the conversation, the ContiLocker Team claimed that the hackers had stolen 700 gigabytes of data including patients’ home addresses and phone numbers, as well as staff employment contracts, payroll records and financial statements.

“The good news is that we are businessmen. We want to get rewarded for everything that should be kept secret, ”added the ContiLocker Team, citing a $ 19.99 million figure.

Asked about the first files from the FT, the Irish police said: “A Síochána Garda does not comment on unverified content on social media or make specific comments about any ongoing criminal investigation.”

The National Cyber ​​Security Center of Ireland, which is leading Ireland’s investigation into the attack, told the FT that criminal gangs “usually release stolen information as a means of pressuring organizations to pay a ransom”.

The National Cyber ​​Security Center is working with the National Bureau of Cybercrime Guard and international partners to identify any such material, verify it and then take all available measures to limit the exposure of personal data to internet. “

On Tuesday, Donnelly said the attack was “not just at the HSE, but it is an attack on the people of Ireland”, describing the effects as “heartbreaking”. Doctors have warned that patients will suffer if they continue to be unable to process laboratory results and be forced to postpone appointments.