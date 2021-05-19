Coronavirus LIVE: At 267,334, India reports below 3 lakh new cases of Covid-19 for the 3rd day in a row; death record





Some states / UT in the country are now under blockade, while strict Covid-19 restrictions are in place in other areas. Covid-19 India Live Update, Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India Live Coverage: Hope or illusion? For the past few days, India, which has been battling a severe second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country, has reported a drop in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. Active Covid-19 cases in the country are also falling sharply. According to data from the Union Ministry of Health, about 200 districts in the country have reported a drop in virus infections in the last two weeks as they have risen steadily for the past 13 weeks. The overall positivity of the country’s affairs has also recorded a decline over the past seven days, she said. All of these indications are giving an indoor light that the Covid-19 pandemic could shrink in place. On Tuesday, India reported less than 3 cases of Covid-19 for the second day in a row. Coronavirus infections in Maharashtra and Delhi, two of the most affected states / UTs, have dropped massively in recent days. However, Covid-19 cases in Karnataka are still on the rise, which is worrying. Read also: Expect Covid-19 content by August, but serious work ahead, says global expert Bhramar Mukherjee Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday held a meeting with field officials from states and districts across the country to manage Covid-19 as Covid-19 spreads to rural areas. He urged them to be more vigilant even when cases fall in some states and urged them not to lower the guard. He also informed that the supply of vaccines, the main weapon to fight Covid-19 infections, has been set for a big increase. He also said that efforts are ongoing to provide states / UTs with a vaccination schedule 15 days in advance. Read also: CoWIN launches major OTP update; Here’s how you can register using the 4-digit code Complete Guide Control measures cannot be relaxed now, given that only 1.8% of India’s population is infected with Coronavirus; still, the vast majority remain susceptible to the virus, a government official said Tuesday after a meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the country could not afford to leave its guards as there is a gradual onset of Covid-19 infection in peripheral, rural and tribal areas now. Some countries / UTs in the country are now under blockade, while restrictions are in place in other areas. Some have extended the block until June 1 in order to limit the spread of Coronavirus infections; Delhi, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh yesterday extended the blockade of Covid-19. Read also: Coronavirus (Covid-19): Everything you need to know about the variants, symptoms and treatment of Covid-19. As the country tries to find a way out of the second wave with Coronavirus infections spreading to rural areas, here are the latest updates, confirmed for Covid-19 from India and around the globe:

