Rajasthan, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh to witness heavy rain and storm | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Here is our latest weather forecast for India 5-Day Nationwide Forecast A deep depression, which is the remnant of Cyclone Tauktae over Southern Rajasthan, will move northeast, towards the Western Himalayan region, gradually weakening and becoming insignificant by Thursday morning. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall with widespread flooding, flooding and landslide risk are possible over the Western Himalayan region and neighboring northwestern plains Wednesday through Thursday. In addition, heavy snowfall is forecast over the Western Himalayan region from Wednesday to Friday. Total snow over 200 cm is likely in the isolated places of Uttarakhand for the next two days. A cyclonic circulation continues over the Northeast India and this will cause widespread rainfall in the region. Rainfall activity will be intense from Tuesday and rainfall amounts over 100 mm per day are forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and neighboring countries from Wednesday to Friday. These places have landslide risks and swollen rivers due to the procrastination of rain activity. A trough along the south coast of the Southern Peninsula will bring prolonged rain over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka for several days. Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to stay below average across India this week. Most of the Semi-Arid and Gangetic fields are likely to see 8C below normal for the next three days, and then cooler conditions will creep into much of India by the end of May at least. 2-Day Regional Forecast Wednesday Heavy rain showers with thunderstorms and heavy rains in isolated places are most likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Heavy rain and storms are expected over West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan and the coastal parts of Maharashtra.

Heavy snow or thunderstorms in isolated areas are forecast over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Widespread thunderstorms are expected in the rest of the Northeastern states, Sikkim, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, the rest of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Light rain or scattered snow is likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The scattered rains are on the cards over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, the rest of Maharashtra and Telangana.

Isolated rain is possible over Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Maximum temperatures are likely to stay above 40C in some parts of Odisha, Gujarat and West Rajasthan. Thursday Heavy rain showers with thunderstorms and very heavy rains in isolated places are most likely over Arunachal Pradesh.

Heavy thunderstorms are expected over Assam, Meghalaya and West Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy snow or rain is forecast over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Widespread thunderstorms are forecast over the Northeast, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, the rest of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Extensive rain or lightning snow is likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Scattered showers are on display over Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Isolated rain is possible over Punjab, Rajasthan, Coastal Maharashtra and Telangana.

Maximum temperatures are likely to stay above 40C in some parts of Odisha, Gujarat and West Rajasthan. ** For weather, science and COVID-19 updates on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

