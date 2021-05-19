Everyone is watching from Hezbollah as tensions rise on the border with Israel





A Palestinian walks near a building hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. BEIRUT: Israel is deadly Gaza the offensive has many trained eyes on the Lebanese border for one Hezbollah reaction, but observers argue that the Iran-backed movement is unlikely to risk a full-scale conflict.

Border incidents have raised temperatures in recent days, but, with Lebanon already on its knees amid a deep political and economic crisis, the Shiite group appears to be aiming to refrain from escalating.

“There is nothing currently suggesting escalation,” said Sadiq al-Nabulsi, a Lebanese academic close to Hezbollah.

“But the decision to go to war traditionally falls on Israel.”

Hezbollah and the Palestinians Hamas, both designated as terrorist groups by Israel and much of the West, have fixed the fences after ending on opposite sides of the Syrian war a decade ago.

Hezbollah, founded in the 1980s to fight the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon, has grown into Iran’s top regional representative with operations in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The only Lebanese faction to have carried its weapons after the 1975-90 civil war, Hezbollah now has a stronger arsenal than the Lebanese national army.

He justifies this by emphasizing his role of “resistance” against the Israeli enemy, a topic that still occupies a central place in the rhetoric of the movement.

Six years after Israel withdrew from Lebanon in 2000, the Lebanese militia and Israel waged a devastating 34-day war.

The 2006 conflict killed some 1,200 Lebanese and cost the country dearly, affecting infrastructure, investment and tourism.

Since then the two enemies have avoided all-out war, including during previous wars in Gaza in 2008, 2012 and 2014.

Their heated conflict has played out mainly in war-torn Syria, where Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks on Hezbollah and other pro-Iranian assets.

Small border sputum sporadically bring tensions to a boil, but often end in a series of carefully choreographed salvos for the face.

“Any small incident can lead to an exchange that can collect and any miscalculation can cause escalation,” Nabuls said.

On Monday evening, rockets were fired from the Shebaa farm area in southern Lebanon toward Israel, but failed to fly across the border. The Israeli army responded with artillery fire.

It was the second time the rocket had been fired from Lebanese territory at Israel since the start of hostilities between the Jewish state and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip last week.

Last Thursday, three rockets were fired from close range at the Palestinian Rashidiyeh refugee camp toward Israel. The Israeli army said the missiles fell into the sea.

Sources close to Hezbollah were quick to deny any involvement in any attack.

Also in the border area, protests took place against the Israeli air campaign in Gaza, with a Hezbollah member killed by Israeli fire last week during a pro-Palestinian rally.

Hezbollah lamented the victim as a “martyr” but stopped calling for revenge or retaliation.

Prior to the recent tensions, Hezbollah and Israel repeatedly signaled that they were not interested in an escalation.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, in a speech marking Al-Quds Day (Jerusalem) this month, said it was a responsibility for his movement to stand behind the Palestinians.

“But the main responsibility lies with the Palestinians,” he said, before warning Israel that his group would respond decisively if provoked in Lebanon.

In a statement this week, Hezbollah Vice President Naim Qassem pledged unwavering support for the Palestinian factions fighting Israeli forces in Gaza.

“We are with them, we will offer support and assistance in all ways and we will always perform our duties as required during the various steps and phases,” he said after meeting with representatives of these factions.

The group could consider sending financial, military and logistical support as it has done in the past, said Lebanese University political analyst Talal Atrissi.

But any direct attack on Israel will mean a comprehensive war on multiple fronts including neighboring Syria.

“There is nothing to suggest that there is any purpose to this kind of war,” he said.

Atrissi said internal considerations further reduce the risk.

“Lebanon is on the verge of collapse due to the financial crisis and political divisions,” he said.

“There is no government, there is no stable, stable or stable infrastructure that would allow someone to consider an action of this kind.”

Israel this month announced one of its biggest ever war games, including drills on the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah has doubled its arsenal of precision-guided missiles in the space of a year, according to Nasrallah, and is vigorously monitoring the performance of Hamas weapons.

So far both sides have stressed that they are prepared, not being prepared, for war.

“The Lebanese resistance is a defensive force, we do not start aggression against Israel,” said lawmaker Mohammad Khawaja of the Amal Movement, Hezbollah’s main ally in Lebanon.

“Today, there is no attempt in Lebanon to open a front with Israel, but we will respond forcefully to any Israeli aggression or provocation.” FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

