Local Loudoun becomes president of the International Association of Veterinary Students tidings

Hidayah Martnez-Jaka, originally from Loudoun County, recently took her oath as president of the American Student Veterinary Medical Association.

“Being in this position with SAVMA is a real honor,” she told the Times-Mirror. “We have 17,000 student members across the country, in the UK and the Caribbean, and I’m just in awe whenever I think of it.”

Martnez-Jaka, 23, knew she had a future in veterinary medicine at the age of 14 when her family brought a flock of chickens to West Loudoun’s house. For reasons of privacy, she requested that their particular city of residence not be included in this story.

“I fell in love with him [the chickens] as pets, and then I started taking care of them, “Martnez-Jaka said.” I fell in love with the diagnostic process and the ability to heal animals. “

She soon began pursuing a veterinary career, enrolling in the North Virginia Community College at age 16 and earning an associate degree in two years before earning a bachelor’s degree in biology from Shenandoah University at age 20. .

Now, Martnez-Jaka is a growing fourth-year veterinary medicine student at the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine in Blacksburg, a collaborative program between Virginia Tech and the University of Maryland.

Although that program is extremely competitive, Martnez-Jaka was admitted to her first test, an achievement of which she is very proud.

She joined SAVMA, a branch of the American Veterinary Medicine Association shortly after enrolling in the VMRCVM and was eventually selected as a school delegate to the national organization. A total of 74 delegates represent 37 student chapters.

Martnez-Jaka said she inherited her passion to represent and advocate for her community from her parents, who often participate in civic engagements with elected officials on behalf of their interfaith community.

“It’s in my blood to get involved in whatever way I can with my community and empower those around me,” she said.

Apparently, her fellow SAVMA delegates agreed. With ardent support from her peers and family, she decided to run for the presidency last year and was elected in March 2020.

She said she spent the next year as president-elect, “essentially training to become president” before she officially took office this March.

“I did not see leadership as a way to take advantage of myself, but a way to raise the voice of others,” Martnez-Jaka said. “I knew I could make people together and help each person shine in their own way, build bridges and find our common goals.”

Her personal goals as president include advocating for increased diversity in the veterinary field, paying more attention to the mental well-being of veterinarians, and promoting mentoring among professionals and students.

As someone who is half Latin American and half South Asian, Martnez-Jaka is the first woman of color to serve as SAVMA president in its 52-year history.

She said there is “a huge push” by SAVMA to take “concrete action on diversity”, as the vast majority of veterinarians in the country are Caucasian.

“The veterinary profession has been called the whitest profession in the country,” she said, adding that increasing diversity in the profession could help veterinarians “better meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

Mental health is another very important issue for Martnez-Jaka. According to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, the well-being of veterinarians is generally lower than the rest of the population, with particularly high stress levels among younger and student-indebted veterinarians.

“The veterinary profession is in a state of crisis when it comes to the mental health and the kind of work-life balance we have and how burning contributes to our mental health, so well-being is great,” Martnez-Jaka said.

As for her personal career goals, she is interested in mixed-animal medicines, which she said serves “almost anything that goes through the door,” including chickens, cats, dogs, cows, sheep, goats. and horses and veterinary surgery.

For now, however, Martnez-Jaka’s goal as president of SAVMA is simple.

“Overall, the goal is to help the evolution of our profession,” she said.

