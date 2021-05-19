International
Large crowds gather for pro-Palestinian rally in Mississauga – Toronto
Large crowds gathered for a pro-Palestinian rally in Mississauga on Tuesday night as violence continued in the Middle East.
The protesters said they wanted to raise awareness of what the Palestinians are experiencing amid the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“These people are from my country and they are being killed or bombed and it is like no one cares,” said demonstrator Sara Abu Hattab.
“It’s as if human rights are thrown out the window after it comes to Palestine.”
Canada calls for ceasefire as Israeli-Palestinian fighting escalates
Hundreds have died in recent days after Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, fired rockets and Israel launched airstrikes.
The Gaza Ministry of Health says Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 213 Palestinians, including 61 children, and injured about 1,500 other Palestinians.
Israel says 12 people have died, including two children, and at least 300 have been injured.
Tuesday’s rally was held at the Celebration Square in central Mississauga, and demonstrators also marched in nearby streets.
“This cause is very important to my heart and once we see protests that are actually making the news, that are actually coming out there and people are hearing about it,” Abu Hattab said.
“So for me it is about raising awareness and making the community know what is going on.”
Explanator: Are Israel and Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?
Hamdi Ashour, originally from Gaza, took part in the demonstration in Mississippi. He said his family home and workplace were recently bombed in Gaza.
“On Eid Thursday my family called me and told me that their workshop and apartment were bombed,” he said.
“They were called by the Israeli army and given five minutes to leave the house and then they bombed it on the ground. And the next day they bombed my cousin’s factory which is only used to store granite. So far my family has no home and no income at all. ”
Given the situation in Gaza, he said he was pleased to see demonstrators showing support for the Palestinian people.
“I’m concerned about COVID and everyone here, but it shows strong solidarity,” he said.
“If you look around, it’s not just the Palestinians,” he said. “People are from all walks of life, whether they are from different countries, different races, different colors, and they all stand up because it is inhuman.”
Since the fighting began, the Israeli army has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says target the infrastructure of Hamas militants. Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired more than 3,400 rockets into Israel.
Israel has vowed to continue its operations.
We will continue to act as long as necessary in order to restore peace and security for all Israeli citizens, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.
Canada is now calling for a ceasefire. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will work with the international community in an effort to de-escalate the situation so that there is no more loss of civilian life.
With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press
