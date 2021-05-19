‘Completely drained’: Healthcare workers spread thinly as Manitoba struggles with high ICU admissions

WINNIPEG – Doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are struggling to cope amid rising hospital admissions during Manitoba’s third wave of COVID-19.

Dr. Anand Kumar, a medical professor and critical care physician, completed his last shift in the intensive care unit on Monday.

“This is the worst I have ever seen in my 30+ years doing ICU,” Kumar said. “Slightly filled with dinghies with no room for more. Absolutely too scary for most people.”

Kumar said the age of ICU admissions with COVID-19 is falling.

“We are seeing a huge increase in the number of ICU admissions among young people,” he said. “The old variant did not affect the youth so much, but these new variants can and are hurting the youth now.”

As of Tuesday, 118 Manitobans were in the ICU, 70 of whom were there due to COVID-19.

The number is approaching the record of 129 ICU admissions stationed in Manitoba during the second wave.

According to Shared Health, before the virus, the average was 79 admissions.

In a statement to CTV News, Shared Health said the biggest problem now is staffing levels.

“The health system continues to have sufficient equipment, supplies and space to significantly increase the capacity of acute care. The ultimate source in our pandemic plan is our staff, which is expanding further as more and more COVID patients are admitted. at the hospital, “one shared the health spokesman in an email.

At a news conference Tuesday, Manitoba’s health minister said that to continue with the ICU request, health care personnel would be regrouped as needed.

“This is about staff, and if we need to restructure staff, we will regroup staff to make sure we handle capacity,” said Heather Stefanson, Minister of Health and the Elderly.

An all-over-deck situation, the burden is being felt across the healthcare field.

Dr. Renate Singh, an anesthesiologist, said many staff are preparing to cover the redeployed staff.

“So we are entering and doubling down as nurses and helping each other as all of our other nurses are being taken as extensions or being sent to help other COVID wards,” Singh said. “Exhaustingly exhausting for everyone.”

Nurses are even more outstretched.

A recent letter, written by Grace Hospital staff to Manitoba NDP, claims that there are not enough nurses and many are feeling burned or thinking of leaving.

It is a sentiment that the Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) said it is hearing across the province.

“One of the quotes I hear the most is, ‘I have nothing left to give. I’m completely drained, “said Darlene Jackson, president of MNU.

Jackson said there is no easy solution to fill the gaps as it takes a long time to train nurses.

“A bed without a nurse next to it is just a bed. We are in a critical shortage of nursing right now and we certainly feel it,” she said.

According to Dr. Kumar, the end of the third wave may take a while if people do not follow the restrictions.

“I do not believe that people are following these restrictions enough and if so, these numbers will simply stay high and may even increase from here,” Kumar said.

Kumar said if people stay vigilant, the number of cases will drop to about two weeks and ICU admissions will start falling a week later.

There is a bit of a silver lining in the third wave, though healthcare workers are now vaccinated, unlike the first and second waves.