Indian Railways to Expand Oxygen Plant Capacity to 86 Hospitals





Railways Oxygen Expresses, as of Tuesday, have delivered 11,030 MT of liquid medical oxygen to more than 675 tanks in 13 states across the country and 175 Oxygen Expressions have completed their journey so far. Railways is planning to expand the capacity of its 86 hospitals across the country which have been identified as Covid hospitals by equipping them with oxygen plants. Therefore, 86 Covid hospitals will have their own oxygen plants, which would also create a better infrastructure to handle medical emergencies. Currently, four oxygen plants are operational, 52 are sanctioned and 30 are under various stages of processing. The national carrier will quickly follow the process to set up 86 oxygen plants at its hospitals across India. We plan to achieve this as soon as possible. Work will begin in June, a Railways spokesman said. The move to update oxygen plant equipment is a key aspect of the initiatives being undertaken following the second wave of Covid-19 infections. As part of the process, the number of beds for Covid treatment has increased from 2,539 to 6,972, invasive ventilators have been added and their number has increased from 62 to 296, and efforts are being made to add critical medical equipment such as BIPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, cylinders. oxygen in Railway hospitals. According to the latest data, 3,794 MT LMOs were supplied in Delhi, 521 MT in Maharashtra, 2,858 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 476 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 1,427 MT in Haryana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 118 MT in Punjab and 200 MT with oxygen is supplied to Uttarakhand. In southern India, 350 MT has been discharged to Tamil Nadu, 118 MT to Kerala, 565 MT to Telangana and 480 MT to Karnataka.







