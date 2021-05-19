SOU Can Hope International to Switch to Regional Title Game – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Latest News

After a clash at the Cascade Conference Tournament, the University of Southern Oregon softball team knew it had to get back into action, early in defending the national title.

Through two smooth NAIA games, the Raiders have once again looked like their old selves. And because of that, they are a victory away from another trip to the national site.

Old Ace Gabby Sandoval hit a four-hit break and first-baseman Tayler Walker secured the big kick of the day with a three-way double to lead Southern Oregon ranked No. 1 in a 5-0 win over No. 11 Hope International (California) Tuesday at a winner bracket game in US Cellular Community Park.

I thought we came out today with good energy from the beginning, said SOU coach Jessica Pistole. It was good to see us constantly attacking. I think we made some good adjustments in height (Hope International) and it was nice to see us joining some kicks and pushing some runs across the plate.

As was the case in 2019, Southern Oregon (48-5) will again face Hope International with an NAIA World Series online. The Raiders need just one more victory in the double elimination tournament, with the Royals needing to beat the SOU twice to remove the reigning national champion. The first field is at 11 a.m. today in Medford, with a race at 1:30 p.m. if needed.

Hope International beat Morningside (Iowa) 3-2 on Tuesday in a late elimination game.

Just continuing to climb and just coming out the same way we came out today, Pistole said about what will be essential to her team ahead. Just doing the little things as is the key. I think this game today, we did a lot of small things well and obviously we took care of the big thing and I think this is the approach again tomorrow.

Sandoval had a much-needed turn-back game to start the tournament Monday against Saint Katherine (California), throwing a three-kick break.

While Raiders right-wing strikers did not match her total strike from 24 hours before hitting a shot on Tuesday, she was just as effective on her way to recording her 13th interception of the 2021 season .

In the first two games of the NAIA opening round, Sandoval has yet to allow a run and has delivered seven shots in 14 periods.

I think for him to continue to get stronger, Pistole told Sandoval, who limited Hope Internationals’ top five strikers in lineup with a hit in 15 tile appearances on Tuesday. Sell ​​just owns her stuff and her mental game and it’s a good time to do that and I’m glad to see her.

Sandoval got all the support he needed at the top of the third when Walker struck a 1-0 offer from the starting post of Hope International Allie Puente and sent him into the gap in the center left to take the Raiders 3-0 forward.

The Allie Stines had doubled to one at the start, and with two missing Lauren Quirke and Riley Donovan worked long on the walking bat to charge the bases. Walker cleared them with a 1-0 count.

It was definitely great time, but (Walker) was ready and she had made some mental adjustments before this bathe and was in a good position attacking in that scenario, Pistole said. Undoubtedly, Gabby did well and held the fort tight and made some adjustments as well with a little tighter area.

The Raiders added two more runs to the sixth in a tight kick by elderly Stines catcher and second-placed Hannah Shimeks RBI second base single to leave behind-back-on-the-bat.

Stines finished 1-on-3, recording her 31st double at the start of the season.

SOU players Katrina Winterburn and Olivia Mackey both had two-kick games.

Puente, who threw a single-hit shot and hit 12 at Hope Internationals on Monday, was assessed with defeat after passing just four interceptions and walking four without recording a quick attack.

