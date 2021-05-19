On the Demolition of the Mosque in Barabanki, UP, Muslim Justice Board vs. Officials





Barabanki: The board of Muslim law and the board of Waqf demanded a judicial investigation. Lucknow: The Muslim All-India Legal Board and the Waqf Sunni UP Central Board on Tuesday claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Barabanki administration had withdrawn a mosque and demanded a judicial investigation into it. Authorities, meanwhile, said they destroyed an illegal structure by court order. “The centuries-old Garib Nawaz Mosque in Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil was destroyed by the administration without any legal justification Monday evening in the presence of the police,” said Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani, acting secretary general of the Muslim All-India Legal Board (AIMPLB). . “There was no dispute about the mosque. It is also listed on the Sunni Board of the Waqf. Ram Sanehi Ghat’s SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) had requested mosque letters from the mosque committee in March against which the mosque management committee was approached at Allahabad High Court, “he said, adding that the mosque was withdrawn from the administration without any notice. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter by a judge in the High Court and the suspension of the officials responsible for the action. He also demanded to stop the process of removing debris from the site and to ensure that no other structure is allowed to come out on the ground. “It is the duty of the government to build the mosque in the country and hand it over to the Muslims,” ​​he said. Meanwhile, County Magistrate Adarsh ​​Singh described the construction, which is said to be a mosque and its residential area, as illegal. “A notice was sent to interested people on March 15, giving them an opportunity to give their views on the property, but those living there fled after receiving the notice,” he said in a statement. The tehsil administration took over on March 18, he said. He said the Lucknow Bank of Allahabad High Court had rejected a petition filed in connection with this on April 2, which proved the construction was illegal. The District Magistrate later said, a case was raised in the court of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ram Sanehi Ghat, and his orders were carried out on 17 May. Joint magistrate Divyanshu Patel also called the construction illegal. The building was demolished by court order, he said. The Sunni Central Board of the Waqf also condemned the incident, calling it an abuse of power. “The mosque near the Tehsil premises has been destroyed by Ram Sanehi Ghat SDM in the name of removing the violation. I strongly condemn this illegal and arbitrary act,” said Waqf Board Chairman Zufar Farooqui, adding that they will soon file a case in the courts in this regard.

