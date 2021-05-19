US News Announces Scholarship Finder





WASHINGTON, May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –US News & World Report, global authority on rankings and consumer advice, announced today US News Stock Finder , a new online tool for students looking to ease the financial burden of higher education. With information on over 15,000 scholarships, the tool allows users to search by location, type of appraisal, field of study, term and more. The Scholarship Finder provides a useful resource for the large number of prospective and current students seeking financial aid each year. In 2019 alone, about 65% of college graduate students that year borrowed to pay for school, for data reported by schools in an annual US News survey. “College is a huge investment of time and money and there are a range of options to help with the financial side of this,” he said. Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at US News. “The Scholarship Finder allows students to research and compare these financial aid options in one country.” In addition to the search tool, US News offers year-round editorial content to pay for college. The articles cover topics such as what to know before you borrow , myths about athletic scholarships , and inputs and outputs from revenue sharing agreements . For more information on how to use the Scholarship Finder, see page of frequently asked questions . For the US News Report

US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empowers citizens, consumers, business executives and policy makers to make better and more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with platforms Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Ratings, US News provides rankings, freelance reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and live news events in the US . More than 40 million people visit USNews.com every month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington DC SOURCE US News and World Report

