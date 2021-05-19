China ready to facilitate talks between Afghan parties





Beijing (China Daily / ANN): State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held separate discussions with Afghan Foreign Minister and Afghan President’s national security adviser on Monday (May 17th) night as Beijing stepped up its efforts to advance peace and the reconciliation process in the nation. Both calls focused on how to resolve the conflict that has plagued Afghanistan for decades. In a telephone conversation with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, Wang said China, as always, would speak of Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and dignity, and called on all parties to support and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. to promote a smooth transition of the Afghan situation, in particular to avoid the resurgence of terrorism. In a phone call to Hamdullah Mohib, the Afghan president’s national security adviser, Wang stressed that China endorses the “Afghanistan-led, Afghan-owned” principle and supports all parties in Afghanistan in finding a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement through peaceful means. China is ready to facilitate negotiations between the various parties in Afghanistan, including creating the necessary conditions for negotiations in China, he said. Although the unilateral withdrawal of US troops at this crucial stage of the Afghan internal reconciliation process has brought uncertainty to the situation in Afghanistan, peace is the trend of the times as it fully aligns with the fundamental and long-term interests of the Afghan people and is also the common expectation of the international community, Wang added. Last week, in talks with foreign ministers from Central Asian countries and in a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Wang noted the need for Afghanistan’s neighbors to strengthen communication and take coordinated action. Adhering to the goals and principles of the UN Charter and promoting a political solution to hot regional issues has been a major issue for the UN Security Council this month as China holds the rotating presidency for May. In this busy month, China has actively taken steps to help de-escalate tensions over hotspot issues involving an open UN Security Council debate on “the situation in the Middle East, including the issue Palestinian “which was headed by Wang on Sunday. Wang Feng, an associate professor of Afghan studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the situation in Afghanistan is about to enter a critical transition period as clashes between the Afghan government and Taliban militants have escalated recently and peace talks postponed the final phase of the withdrawal of troops from the US and its NATO allies began this month. “Again it is against this background that China has expressed its support for a political solution to the Afghan issue and its opposition to a solution through the use of force,” said Wang Feng, adding that this is a position that China has always adhered to in the country. hot issues as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. “It will be a good thing for Afghanistan and its people if the current conflicts and clashes can be resolved through peaceful negotiations. This is also what China wants to see,” she said. Li Weijian, a Middle East expert at the Shanghai Institutes of International Studies, said the negative impact of the irresponsible withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, which is expected to be completed by September, is causing unrest and even terrorist attacks on the Afghan people. . . “The resurgence of extremist forces is very likely. Therefore, the future peace and stability of Afghanistan requires the international community, especially large countries and neighboring countries, to play a greater constructive role,” Li said. – China Daily / Asia News Network







