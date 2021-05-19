Paris cafes reopen as France eases Covid-19 blocking restrictions





Parisians will return to the terraces of their beloved cafes on Wednesday after a six-month break forced by Covid, a light of normal life that returns even as hard-hit India battles thousands of other virus deaths.

As health workers administered the 1.5 billionth dose of Covid vaccine worldwide, Europeans and Americans continued to break the restrictions under long months. In recent days the British have embraced their loved ones and poured into bars, gyms and other indoor environments. Italy has relaxed the curfew, Dutch music fans are preparing for the Eurovision song contest and Portugal has welcomed returning tourists. “It’s nice to leave and come back here,” said Barry Thompson, a 63-year-old retired police officer from Manchester who landed in the southern city of Faro kissing the sun with his wife and son. In New York – an early epicenter of the virus – rules requiring masks and social distancing will be eased, though some residents remain wary of a disease that has devastated life in almost every corner of the globe. Manhattan restaurant manager Juan Rosas said he plans to still ask for masks, even for vaccinated customers: “I think it’s too early. I think they rushed the decision,” he said. In Paris, rooftop terraces and gardens that define the city for many visitors are reserved while returning to outdoor dining across the country, with some ongoing restrictions. “As a diesel engine, we will heat up slowly,” bistro owner Stephanie Mathey told AFP. The museums, cinemas and theaters of the City of Light are also reopening ahead of a full-scale economy unlock on June 30th. “We are delighted to be able to welcome you again,” wrote staff at the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, on its website, where ticket requests for a Renaissance sculpture show were rapid. The slow resurgence of Europe’s communal life is being fueled by accelerating vaccination programs, after more than a year of fighting a pandemic that caused at least 3.4 million deaths worldwide. According to an AFP number, more than 1,500,017,337 doses of vaccine have now been administered in 210 countries and territories. Nearly three-fifths of the total is given in three countries: China (421.9 million), the United States (274.4 million) and India (184.4 million). In Israel, nearly six in 10 people have been fully vaccinated, while 32 percent of Europeans have received one dose. Only eleven countries have not yet been vaccinated. India’s Serum Institute – the world’s largest maker of vaccines – said on Tuesday it hopes to resume exports by the end of the year, reopening a vital supply line to many poorer countries. The fragile healthcare system in India is struggling with a rise in coronavirus that has killed a record 4,329 people in 24 hours. The country was battling double crises on Wednesday after at least 33 people were killed and more than 90 disappeared after a monster cyclone struck off the west coast. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after the storm hit Gujarat on Monday night and 200,000 people in dangerous areas were evacuated from their homes. In the city of Mumbai, authorities were forced to relocate about 600 Covid-19 patients from field hospitals to “safer places” and the vaccines we briefly suspended. (AFP)

