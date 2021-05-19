Vijayakanth was hospitalized in Chennai due to shortness of breath

Former actor Vijayakanth, who is the founder of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he complained of shortness of breath. According to sources, he was rushed to hospital around 3am on Wednesday. More details about Vijayakanth will be known as soon as the hospital shares an update.

VIJAYAKANTH ACCEPTED IN THE HOSPITAL

Vijayakanth complained of respiratory issues in the early hours of Wednesday, May 19, after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai. In recent years, he had several health issues.

A team of doctors is monitoring his health condition. His party’s press release says he was hospitalized to have his general health check-up. He is expected to be released in a day or two. Details from the hospital are still pending.

WHEN VIJAYAKANTH Tested the Kovid-19 Positive

In September 2020, Vijayakanth was tested positive for the new coronavirus. He experienced some complications at Covid-19 and had to be monitored at the hospital. After receiving treatment for several days, he was released from the hospital.

After Vijayakanth, his wife Premalatha was also tested positive for Covid-19. They were released from the hospital on October 2 and asked to be in isolation at home until they came out negative.

SEE ALSO | DMDK Wife Chief Vijayakanths Premalatha test positive for Covid-19