One in three ‘unlikely’ to get the vaccine Ylli Tenterfield





Scott Morrison has dismissed new surveys suggesting that a third of Australian adults are unwilling to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister said he was not too worried about the vaccine reluctance, but acknowledged it was something the authorities needed to work on. He is most interested in 70 percent of respondents who are eager to get their shots. “Let ‘s just go with them,” Mr Morrison said Wednesday. “There is plenty of time to talk to others who are a little hesitant. This is okay, it ‘s a free place and they need to talk to their doctor. “Those who are against it is a much smaller number – a much, much smaller number – but there are others who are open to conversation and we will have it.” An alarming survey published by Nine Entertainment has found that almost one in three Australian adults is unlikely to be vaccinated. Suspicions of side effects top the list of reasons for vaccine reluctance, while many also believe there is no rush to get the stroke while international borders remain closed. The survey found that 15 percent of people said they were not at all likely to get the vaccine, while another 14 percent said it was unlikely. The Prime Minister said with zero community broadcasts, Australia was in a different position from other parts of the world, where people were forced to choose between getting a vaccine or risking their lives. Mr Morrison said the risk of getting coronavirus was not perceived as high in Australia. The federal government has spent months arguing that there is no urgency for vaccines and recently concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca strike. Liz Chatwin, president of AstraZeneca in Australia and New Zealand, has tried to alleviate concerns among people over the age of 50 who are feeling any hesitation about getting the vaccine. “The AstraZeneca vaccine is very effective – it has actually been used in tens of millions of people around the world, and in the vast majority of people it is extremely well tolerated,” she told ABC. Ms Chatwin said vaccine-related blood clots were extremely rare, with only 18 cases reported in Australia out of 1.8 million vaccines. “These rates are very similar to those seen overseas but the difference here in Australia, experts say, is that cases seem to be easier,” she said. “They are speculating that this is because there is a high awareness here in Australia, doctors do not have the great strain of treating COVID-19 in our healthcare system, so they have been diagnosed earlier and managed properly. effective with good results. “ Ms Chatwin said the number of vaccine-related blood clots should also be placed in context. “Experts have reported that there are 50 blood clots every day in Australia for a variety of different reasons, so it just underscores how rare this condition is,” she said. “I would just encourage people, the only way to end this pandemic is for people to show up and get the vaccine that is being offered. “It really is not just about ourselves, but it is about our friends, our family, our neighbors and the community as a whole.” Australian Associated Press







