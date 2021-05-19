Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Live Updates and Videos





A Gaza City building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike early Tuesday morning. Credit … Khalil Hamra / Associated Press Ten days into Israeli bombing of Gaza, diplomatic efforts to end destructive violence took on urgency on Wednesday as France led efforts to seek a ceasefire in the UN Security Council and a growing chorus of international parties called military Israeli and Hamas militants to drop their weapons. Both Israel and Hamas have signaled a readiness to reach a ceasefire, according to private diplomats in the talks, but it has done nothing to reduce the intensity of the deadliest fighting in Gaza since 2014. Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 213 Palestinians, including dozens of children, and destroyed homes, roads and medical facilities across Gaza. Hamas militants continued firing rockets into Israeli cities Wednesday morning, sending residents seeking shelter. At least 12 Israelis have been killed in Hamas shelling. As Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations mediated talks between Israel and Hamas, both opponents publicly indicated that fighting could continue for days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cicerone on Tuesday that attacks against Hamas would continue as long as it was necessary to restore calm to the citizens of Israel. A senior Hamas official denied reports that the group had agreed to a ceasefire, but said talks were ongoing. Still, with Israeli warplanes shooting down the crowded Gaza Strip in a campaign that Israeli officials said was aimed at Hamas militants and their infrastructure, the humanitarian crisis was deepening for two million people inside Gaza. United Nations warning that more than 58,000 Palestinians in Gaza had been displaced from their homes, many people gathering in UN-run schools that have in fact become bomb shelters. Israeli attacks have severely damaged schools, power lines and the water, sewage and sewerage system for hundreds of thousands of people in a territory that has been blocked by Israel and Egypt for more than a decade. Covid-19 vaccinations have stopped and on Tuesday, an Israeli attack knocked down the only laboratory in the territory that processes coronavirus tests. Video An Israeli airstrike hit a road outside the Al-Rimal health clinic in central Gaza City on Monday evening, smashing windows, shattering doors and destroying only the Gaza coronavirus testing laboratory. loan Credit … Hosam Salem for The New York Times There is no safe place in Gaza, where two million people have been forcibly isolated from the rest of the world for over 13 years, the UN’s emergency aid co-ordinator in the territory, Mark Lowcock, said in a statement. The Biden administration has said it is working urgently toward a de-escalation of violence, but those efforts met with a test in the UN Security Council, where France announced on Tuesday that it had drafted a ceasefire resolution after consultations with leaders in Egypt. and Jordan. The text has not been disclosed, but knowledgeable UN diplomats said the language was created to be acceptable to all those on the 15-member council. The United States, Israel’s strongest ally in the United Nations and a permanent member of the veto-wielding council, has been the only hostage to any action, even a statement condemning the violence, which many other members the UN blames Israel. It was unclear when the French resolution would be put to the vote or whether the United States would be appropriate. The US position, which US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reiterated Tuesday at the council’s fourth meeting on the crisis, has irritated even some of America’s closest allies. The conflict is raging, resulting in a completely devastating humanitarian impact, Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason told the council. The Security Council has not yet said a single word publicly.

In 2016, Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. met in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit … Pool photos by Debbie Hill President Biden on Monday delivered a stronger message privately to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu than he has done in public, warning that he could push growing pressure from the international community and Congress to urge Israel to change its approach. his to Hamas for just that long, according to two people familiar with the call. The private message hints at a time constraint on Mr Bidens’ ability to provide diplomatic coverage of the Israeli government’s actions, as well as a new dynamic in US policy: the president presenting himself as a closer friend to Israel than could find Congress We have a new dynamic with Congress playing bad cop with Israel and urging the president to stop selling weapons while the president plays the good cop, said Ilan Goldenberg, a former Obama administration official and director of the Middle East Security program at the Center for a New American Security. This could give President Biden more flexibility and leverage the line with the Israelis. Private tactical pressure, combined with the presidents’ public support for Israel’s right to self-defense, has come under criticism from Democratic members of Congress and progressive Jewish groups. This combination of inadequate quiet calls for de-escalation, and otherwise public support and almost unquestionable tolerance for the actions of Netanyahu governments, is not helpful, said Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J-Street, a pro-liberal liberal advocacy group. Israel who has worked for years to shift the debate as a counterweight to the American Committee on Public Affairs of Israel. But administration officials defended it Tuesday as a product of Mr. Bidens with decades of experience in foreign policy. He has done this long enough to know that the best way to end an international conflict is usually not to debate it in public, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on the board. of Air Force One on Tuesday. She added: Sometimes diplomacy has to happen behind the scenes, it has to be quiet and we do not read every ingredient. Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu on Monday discussed the Israelis’ right to defend themselves against indiscriminate missile attacks, according to the White House public reading of the call. In a brief summary, the White House said Mr. Biden expressed his support for a ceasefire, while refusing to seek one. Monday’s call reflects on Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahus’ complex 40-year relationship. It started when Mr. Netanyahu was the deputy head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in Washington and Mr. Biden was a young senator passionate about foreign affairs. Since then, they have rarely seen each other face to face, but have occasionally established a close working relationship through seven American presidencies. Today, that relationship is as complex as ever. Mr Bidens’ deceptive act against Israel, always a challenge to an American president, is particularly difficult given that Democrats are no longer firmly on the corner of Israel. Middle East experts and former US officials say many of Mr Bidens’s calculations are rooted in another era of US-Israeli relations when Israeli security concerns ordered much more attention than Palestinian grievances and that his approach has to do less with the military situation with domestic politics and its broader foreign policy agenda. For his part, Mr. Netanyahu is fighting for his political life at home as he tries to support support in Washington. With Mr Biden now in the Oval Office, men are again trying to maintain mutual trust between the larger forces driving them away.







