First Secretary Mark Drakeford has backed calls to increase the number of members of the Senate.

There are now 60 elected politicians, 40 who are elected from constituencies and 20 through the regional list.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Wales there was “enthusiasm” among a growing number of MS for Senedd to change.

He said he wanted to “see the right Sanad to carry out his responsibilities”.

The debate over increasing the number of MS has continued for several years.

In 2017, an expert panel reported again saying there should have been more elected representatives, from 60 to between 80 and 90.

A poll the following year showed people were skeptical.

It is estimated that it would cost 6.6 million per year for 20 additional members or 9.6 million per year for 30 additional members.

In 2019, plans to expand Senedd were put on hold until after the 2021 election.

In January 2020, an Assembly committee, speaking before the name of the institution was changed from Assembly to Senedd and when MS were known as AM, was told they needed more members.

Cardiff University professor Laura McAllister told the committee: “I think AMs have a pretty great workload. You can soften for as long as you want, but if there is no change in the number of AMs, then they will do things they simply avoid under power.

“No one else in the world is as weak as an institution, that is, its strengths than this institution.”

Speaking to BBC Wales, Mr Drakeford said it would be for the Labor Party to take a look at the increase in the number of MS, but said: difficult of making Senedd fit for the responsibilities he now dismisses.

“It’s a very, very different body from the one that was formed in 1999.

Ivor Richard said in his 2003 report that Senedd needed more members to do the work he was required to do for Wales.

“Now I think we need to make sure that the practices of this are properly understood and, if there is a moment for it, it is not for the government to move this forward, it is for Senedd himself.”

In building the election in 2021, the Welsh Conservatives said they opposed any plan but Labor won more seats.

The decision raises questions about the voting system Wales will use. In the wake of the 2021 Senedd elections Prof. McAllister argued that any increase in the number of MS would automatically lead to questions about the voting system currently in use.

Mr Drakeford said: “This is not just a matter of numbers, but it is a matter of the election method as well, which is a thorny issue about which there are many views.

“So there are still important practical issues to be resolved. I hope Senedd will continue with it.”