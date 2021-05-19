Rain is likely in some states as Cyclone Tauktae weakens, says IMD

Cyclone Tauktae launched in the Arabian Sea last week.

Ahmedabad:

Cyclone Tauktae weakened into a “depression” and concentrated south of Rajasthan and the neighboring Gujarat region on Wednesday morning, the Meteorological Department of India said.

After causing widespread rain in Gujarat, the cyclone is expected to bring rainfall to many other states as well, including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, due to its interaction with western unrest, IMD said.

The cyclonic “depression” was located about 60km west-southwest of Udaipur in Rajasthan and 110km Deesa in Gujarat, IMD said in its morning bulletin.

“The rest of the system will most likely move further north east through Rajasthan west of Uttar Pradesh over the next two days,” he said.

The depression will bring light to moderate rainfall in most places in eastern Rajasthan, with very heavy rainfall in isolated places on Wednesday, IMD said.

Due to its interaction with western disturbance it is likely to cause rainfall in Uttarakhand, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places above Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan during The next 24 hours, he said

Scandalous winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph exploding at 65 kmph are likely to prevail over eastern Rajasthan and neighboring Gujarat region over the next 12 hours, he added.

The process of lowering the “eye” of the extremely heavy cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in the Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around 1.30 on Tuesday.

As the cyclone passed through Gujarat, it left behind a trail of destruction with at least 13 people lost their lives, thousands of trees uprooted, houses destroyed and power poles massively damaged.

The cyclone also caused rain in more than 200 talukas of Gujarat.

Various areas in Kheda, Anand districts in central Gujarat, Surat, Navsari in southern Gujarat and Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Sabarkantha received over 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours until 6 a.m. Wednesday, the State Emergency Operations Center said.

Nadiad in Kheda received the highest rainfall of 226 mm during the period, followed by Gir Gadhada and Una in Gir Somnath district, which received respectively 185 mm and 177 mm of rainfall, she said.

As a precaution, the state government had relocated over two poor people towards security.

In his interaction with the media on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Vijay Rupani said that the next few days will be devoted to repairing the damage caused by the cyclone.

Amreli, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Botad in the Saurashtra region remained among the most affected districts due to the cyclone.

According to data provided by the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening, 5,951 villages suffered power outages.

About 70,000 electrical poles fell and four 220-KV substations were still to be restarted out of five that suffered damage due to the cyclonic storm.

Mr Rupani said 68 of the 165 66-KV substations were also damaged and later became operational.

Of the 425 COVID-19 hospitals located in the affected areas, 122 faced power outages. Electricity supply was restored to 83 of them, while another 39 were working on back-up adjustments, he said.

