Connect with us

International

Rain is likely in some states as Cyclone Tauktae weakens, says IMD

Avatar

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By


Cyclone Tauktae launched in the Arabian Sea last week.

Ahmedabad:

Cyclone Tauktae weakened into a “depression” and concentrated south of Rajasthan and the neighboring Gujarat region on Wednesday morning, the Meteorological Department of India said.

After causing widespread rain in Gujarat, the cyclone is expected to bring rainfall to many other states as well, including Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, due to its interaction with western unrest, IMD said.

The cyclonic “depression” was located about 60km west-southwest of Udaipur in Rajasthan and 110km Deesa in Gujarat, IMD said in its morning bulletin.

“The rest of the system will most likely move further north east through Rajasthan west of Uttar Pradesh over the next two days,” he said.

The depression will bring light to moderate rainfall in most places in eastern Rajasthan, with very heavy rainfall in isolated places on Wednesday, IMD said.

Due to its interaction with western disturbance it is likely to cause rainfall in Uttarakhand, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places above Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan during The next 24 hours, he said

Scandalous winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph exploding at 65 kmph are likely to prevail over eastern Rajasthan and neighboring Gujarat region over the next 12 hours, he added.

The process of lowering the “eye” of the extremely heavy cyclonic storm Tauktae, which hit the Gujarat coast in the Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, ended around 1.30 on Tuesday.

As the cyclone passed through Gujarat, it left behind a trail of destruction with at least 13 people lost their lives, thousands of trees uprooted, houses destroyed and power poles massively damaged.

The cyclone also caused rain in more than 200 talukas of Gujarat.

Various areas in Kheda, Anand districts in central Gujarat, Surat, Navsari in southern Gujarat and Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Sabarkantha received over 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours until 6 a.m. Wednesday, the State Emergency Operations Center said.

Nadiad in Kheda received the highest rainfall of 226 mm during the period, followed by Gir Gadhada and Una in Gir Somnath district, which received respectively 185 mm and 177 mm of rainfall, she said.

As a precaution, the state government had relocated over two poor people towards security.

In his interaction with the media on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Vijay Rupani said that the next few days will be devoted to repairing the damage caused by the cyclone.

Amreli, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Botad in the Saurashtra region remained among the most affected districts due to the cyclone.

According to data provided by the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening, 5,951 villages suffered power outages.

About 70,000 electrical poles fell and four 220-KV substations were still to be restarted out of five that suffered damage due to the cyclonic storm.

Mr Rupani said 68 of the 165 66-KV substations were also damaged and later became operational.

Of the 425 COVID-19 hospitals located in the affected areas, 122 faced power outages. Electricity supply was restored to 83 of them, while another 39 were working on back-up adjustments, he said.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: