Teams working ‘all the time’ to assess 80,000 HSE devices hit by cyber attack





Specialized IT teams are working “all the time” to assess the 80,000 HSE devices that have been affected by the cyber attack.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has detailed the significant impact that cyber attack continues to have on everything from radiotherapy services to dental care and audiology services. Staff at HSE and the Department of Health have also been left without access to their emails.

Mr Donnelly said it would take several weeks to get the whole system back online as experts go through computers and other devices one by one. ‘Totally despised’ He described the criminals after the attack as “completely despised”. Communications Minister Eamon Ryan told Dil that the hackers acquired the HSE system long before the attack was spotted in the early hours of last Friday. Mr Donnelly said experts are now evaluating about 2,000 IT systems faced by patients, each backed by multiple infrastructure and servers and equipment. Meanwhile, it has emerged that the cyber attack could see the HSE fined $ 1 million for GDPR failures, the maximum penalty allowed under Irish law. Under the GDPR Act, data controllers such as the HSE must encrypt and store personal data as confidential and be able to “restore the availability and access to personal data in a timely manner in the event of a physical or technical incident. The Data Protection Commission will not formally make a decision on whether to launch an investigation into the HSE breach before next week soon. However, experts say an investigation is inevitable given the extent to which HSE technology and systems have been compromised.

