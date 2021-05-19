Indian expatriates warn against rumors of COVID-19 vaccine for parents on visit to UAE







Indian Consulate in Dubai.

Image credit: Devadasan / Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has warned Indian immigrants against a WhatsApp message saying the mission is seeking applications from people who want to have their parents in the UAE on visas visited against COVID-19. Mission advisers came after Gulf News contacted him to verify the message had gone viral. The message, which had a link to the online consular assistance service attached to it, read: Ladies and gentlemen, this link is for the Consulate General of India Dubai. We talked to them two days ago about trying to arrange the vaccine for our parents who are on a visit visa. When we spoke to them they said if we have enough people asking for us, then we can turn to the government to arrange vaccination for seniors who are here for a visit visa. So please send your messages … and write the details and maybe our parents will have one or two shots! (sic) A consulate spokesman dismissed the message as a rumor and urged foreigners not to believe such communication. We do not have such information from local authorities here and currently, only UAE residents holding a valid UAE ID are eligible for vaccination. People should not believe such information and avoid passing such stories on to others, the official warned. What residents are saying to parents on a visit Dubai resident Rihanna. J said she got the message forwarded to a WhatsApp group. I passed it on to my husband because we tried to vaccinate my father-in-law. He had come with a visit visa and we did not return him due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in India. However, she said her husband was skeptical about the message and said he would continue with his plan to sponsor a residence visa for his father to vaccinate him. Some other residents whose elderly parents are in the UAE for visitor visas also said they had waited desperately for their parents to be vaccinated. Roshni Roy, whose parents have been to Dubai for visas, said: I have not been able to sponsor a residence visa for them [her parents] due to demand for salary of 20,000 Dh. I look forward to the authorities opening vaccinations for visa holders for seniors. Shajudheen Jabbar, whose father-in-law came for a visit in February, said: “Unfortunately, he got COVID-19 soon after landing. Luckily, he had no complications and no one else in the family took him. Now that it is more than three months old, we are looking forward to vaccinating him.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos