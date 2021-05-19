Protesters gather in Parliament after Greens’ attempt to recognize Palestinian citizenship fails | 1 NEWS





More than 100 protesters gathered in front of Parliament today as violence escalated in Gaza, while within Parliament, a Green Party motion to recognize the “State of Palestine without debate” was denied inside the House. Protesters outside Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS Protesters, from the groups Wellington Palestine and Alternative Jewish Voices, were calling on the Government to recognize citizenship and condemn Israeli military action in Gaza. One of the organizers, Nadia Abu-Shanab, told 1 NEWS that there had been “political silence about the issue”, urging the government to “have some political courage”. Several Labor MPs, as well as two Mori Party leaders, Greens co-leader Marama Davidson and several other Green MPs met with the demonstrators. During the Parliament session, Green MP Golriz Ghahraman tried to present the proposal to recognize Palestinian citizenship. While there was opposition, the issue was not considered. “Violence against civilians, whether perpetrated by Hamas or the Israel Defense Forces, should be punished in the strongest terms, but the massively disproportionate number of deaths … speaks to the context of a powerful military force that indiscriminately attacks a blocked community, “Ghahraman said. “This will allow that strong and resilient community to move forward towards a future where Palestinian children can look forward to building their lives free from the violence, hopes and dreams they so richly deserve.” She said that citizenship with a two-state solution is a Green Party policy. The New Zealand Jewish Council accused the Green Party of “inflammatory comments and inaccurate statements”. He said rockets fired by Hamas militants had killed Israeli civilians and caused damage and trauma. Fighting in Gaza has been at its highest level since 2014, starting this time on 10 May. The Associated Press has reported at least 213 Palestinians killed, including 61 children, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. This figure includes both combatants and civilians. There were 12 killed, including a child, in Israel, the Associated Press also reported. National announced ahead of the motion that it was aiming to oppose it, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Gerry Brownlee saying his party’s position “has consistently been in favor of the two-state system”. “Despite the failure of talks for many years to achieve this, we are fully of the opinion that it is the best solution to the extraordinary violence it has had for a long time and is currently affecting both Israelis and Arabs on both sides of the aisle. arguments. “Our position is that both sides must renounce their current violent engagement and return to the negotiating table that could lead to a two-state solution that, with commitment from both sides, can bring peace to both countries.” Earlier this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the Morning that New Zealand’s position is “very clear”. “I despair of what is happening now,” she said. “If we are going to a two-state solution, which many in the international community support, as long as you have the threat of expelling Palestinian families, and as long as we have a response from Hamas’ indiscriminate missile, and then “As long as Israel responds to this with a response that goes beyond self-defense when you start to see the deaths of women and children, then we are moving further and further away from that two-state solution,” she said. “We want peace in the Middle East, but we feel like we are moving further and further away.”

