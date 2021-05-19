Israel tries to assassinate Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif twice in Gaza op





The Israeli military has tried to assassinate Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif at least twice in the past week and a half since Operation Guardian of the Walls began. While it is not known when the attacks took place, military sources said he left at the last minute twice. One of the main goals of the IDF military operation in Gaza is to assassinate the top commanders of Hamas and Palestine of Islamic Jihad. Deif, commander of the Hamas military wing Izzedin al-Qassam Brigades, has been wanted by Israel for more than 25 years for his involvement in deadly terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens. He was also the target of several attempts on his life by the Israeli security services that have left him without an eye, one arm and both legs. The first attempt took place in 2001, the second in 2002, 2003, 2006 and 2014 during Operation Edge Protective Edge. The last attempt killed his wife and one of his children and while it was initially thought he had been killed as well, he survived that attempt as well. “I salute our steadfast Palestinians at Sheikh Jarrah in occupied Jerusalem. “The leadership of the resistance and al-Qassam are watching closely what is happening in the neighborhood,” Deif was quoted as saying. Considered a capable commander, Deif issued a rare statement in early May warning Israel against expelling Palestinian families from Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and removing police from the al-Aqsa Mosque. He warned that if Israel did not listen, Hamas would fire rockets at Jerusalem. A barrage of seven rockets was later fired at Jerusalem, launching this latest round of violence between Israel and the Gaza Strip. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} On Sunday, the head of the IDF Southern Command, Major-General. Eliezer Toledano said in an interview with Channel 12 that both he and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar were the targets of Israeli attacks. “Muhammad Deif and Yahya Sinwar, were and remain in the eyes of Israel,” he said. Mohammed Deif (Reuters) Last Monday night, on Jerusalem Day, Deif followed the road, ordering Hamas forces to open a rocket launcher towards Jerusalem, triggering the latest round of violence. Israel says it has killed more than 160 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists during 10 days of fighting in the Gaza Strip. Over 3,000 rockets have been fired at Israel since the beginning of the fighting, taking the lives of 10 Israelis.







